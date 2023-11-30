The Ogun Government has disclosed that it plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Organised Private Sector (OPS) on the construction of the Olokola deep sea port at the Waterside LGA of the state.

This disclosure was made by Mr Lekan Adeniran, the Chief Press Secretary to the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, as contained in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Adeniran, Gov. Abiodun had met with the Chief Executive Officers of OPS in Abeokuta on Wednesday to discuss a possible partnership on the construction of the Olokola deep sea port.

The governor emphasised that the construction of the Olokola deep sea port would make the movement of goods and equipment easy, ultimately providing an environment for business to thrive in Ogun State.

“The construction of the Olokola sea port will provide another opportunity for companies in the state to move their goods and equipment freely.

“It will be an addition to the Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport, which is almost at its completion stage.

“I want to share with you the fact that while we are talking about our road, rail and air transport, we will be signing very soon an MoU with the private sector players for the construction of our seaport in Olokola.

“This is another giant step to ensure that we enable businesses to continue to thrive in our state,” Adeniran quoted Abiodun as saying.

Adeniran, in the statement further revealed that Gov. Abiodun said his administration was working towards putting an end to the multiplicity of taxes in the state.

“The reforms already put in place by the State Inland Revenue Service will definitely put an end to the issue,” the governor had said.

“On the harmonisation of taxes, we have put in a lot of reforms in our Inland Revenue Service.

“Be rest assured. Be patient with me. Slowly and surely, we will remove all these multiplicities of taxes,” the statement read in part.

Furthermore, the statement noted that Gov. Abiodun urged business concerns to patronise the government whenever they needed land, saying that all land belonged to the government.

“We are also concerned about our physical planning as well.

“The Department of Lands and Physical Planning are now working collaboratively to ensure that all the problems we have had in the past are resolved,” the governor was quoted saying.