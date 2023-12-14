As part of efforts to execute its multi-modal transport plan, the Ogun State Government has revealed that it plans to take practical steps to extend the Lagos Blue Line Metro Rail into Agbara.

Also, the Ogun State Government revealed its plan to extend the Lagos Red Line Metro Rail Project to the Ijoko and Ifo/Kajola areas of the state.

These projects would be executed under the Lagos-Ogun Joint Development initiative and the Ogun State Government.

According to a tweet as seen on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Office of the Chief of Economic Adviser of Ogun State, both rail extension projects are part of the key capital projects that would be executed 2024 budget for Ogun State tagged “Budget of Sustained Growth and Development.”

In the 2024 Budget for Ogun State, N415.6 billion has been allocated for the execution of capital projects in the state.

Other key transport-related capital projects contained in the 2024 budget

Aside from the extension of rail lines from Lagos into Ogun, there are other key transport-related projects that the Ogun State Government have allocated funds for in the 2024 “Budget of Sustained Growth and Development.”

The Ogun State Government has made provisions in the 2024 budget for the introduction of 2 and 3-wheeled electric vehicles in line with the green initiative the state has adopted, as well as to reduce transport fares for residents of the state.

The expansion of CNG-fueled routes between major cities in the state is another key capital project that the Ogun State Government will be embarking on next year.

Other worthwhile transport-related capital projects that are contained in the Ogun State 2024 budget include the development of a bus/water transportation interchange terminal at Iwopin, and the development and rehabilitation of logistics parks along major highways and in major locations of the state.