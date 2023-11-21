The Ogun State Government has revealed that the state-owned Agro-Cargo International Airport located at Iperu-Ilishan Road in Ikenne LGA will commence operations before the end of the year.

Dare Odufuwokan, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Ogun on Public Communications made this known during an interview on Tuesday’s edition of the TVC Breakfast Show in Lagos.

Odufuwokan explained that the state-owned multipurpose facility which is situated in the Remo economic zone of the state, was designed to provide both cargo and passenger services.

The SSA further explained that due to the proximity of the airport to Lagos, the issue of decongestion of the ports in the commercial hub of the country would be drastically reduced once operations commenced at the facility.

Speaking further, Odufuwokan disclosed the Ogun State government had already begun the development of complementary infrastructure such as the Dry Port in Kajola and the Olokonla Port which would lessen the pressure on the ports in neighbouring Lagos State.

The SSA who described the planned commencement of operation as an indication of Ogun State’s readiness for business, added that the Agro-Cargo International Airport would create jobs, open up new towns around the area, and lead to the emergence of an economic zone around the facility.

What you should know

The construction of the airport began in April 2021, however, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) approved the building of the airport in 2008.

The cargo hub at the Agro-Cargo International Airport is designed to be an aerotropolis that is provided with an international testing centre for certification of goods to be exported, as well as a special agro-processing zone to process raw agricultural materials for reputation.

The airport is strategically situated to serve the heavy industries between the Lagos-Ogun corridor and the Agbara Industrial Layout

The features of the airport include a 3.4km runway, apron, passenger terminal, control tower, taxiway, fire station & electrical substation, fuel depot, patrol road, non-instrument navigation, gate, fence and drainage system.