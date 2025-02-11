The Ogun State Government has announced plans to commence the second phase of the Aviation Village housing project in Iperu-Remo before the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The project, set to deliver another 200 housing units, aims to expand residential options and support economic activities around the soon-to-be-completed Gateway International Airport along the Iperu/Ilisan Road.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the state’s Commissioner for Housing, Akande Omoniyi, disclosed this on Monday during an inspection of the completed first phase, which also comprises 200 housing units.

“So far, what we have on the ground is fully sold, and I am happy to announce that on or before the first quarter of this year, we shall open up phase 2 for another 200 units of affordable housing scheme,” Omoniyi said.

The commissioner explained that the Aviation Village housing project is part of the Ogun State government’s broader strategy to drive residential and commercial development within the Remo cluster. He noted that the estate is designed to accommodate workers and businesses operating around the Gateway International Airport corridor.

More insights

Providing more insight into the completed first phase of the Aviation Village, the commissioner emphasized that all 200 housing units had been fully sold, reflecting strong demand for the project.

He noted that the estate is equipped with essential infrastructure, including a well-developed drainage system, paved internal roads, modern electrical installations, and security measures to ensure residents’ safety.

Omoniyi further stated that the road network within the estate was 98% complete, with only minor finishing touches remaining.

This level of progress, he explained, guarantees that subscribers can begin moving into their homes by Wednesday, February 12, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the state’s broader housing development plans.

What you should know

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) approved the construction of the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport in 2008, but work only began in April 2021 under Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration.

In a TVC News interview in November 2023, Dare Odufuwokan, the governor’s Senior Special Adviser on Public Communications, stated that commercial passenger and cargo services would commence before the end of the year. Governor Abiodun reaffirmed in January 2024 that operations would begin before the first quarter ended.

However, these timelines were not met, and it was only in May 2025 that the airport received authorization to commence non-scheduled flights. Construction is still ongoing in some parts of the facility, as the airport is yet to be fully completed.

Despite the delays, experts highlight the airport’s potential economic benefits, including boosting agricultural exports, creating jobs, attracting investment, increasing revenue, and expanding trade opportunities.

Designed as an aerotropolis, the airport features a cargo hub, an international testing centre for export certification, and a special agro-processing zone.

It also includes a 3.4 km runway, apron, passenger terminal, control tower, taxiway, fire station, electrical substation, fuel depot, patrol road, non-instrument navigation, gate, perimeter fence, and drainage system.