The Ogun State Government has announced that tolling operations on the Epe-Mojoda-Ijebu-Ode Expressway will begin on Monday, March 24, 2025.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement published on Wednesday via the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Ogun State Government, stating that the initiative aims to ensure sustainable road maintenance, efficient operations, and enhanced road safety.

The statement noted that the 14.7-kilometre expressway, which had been in disrepair for many years, was rebuilt by Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration into a modern expressway with state-of-the-art facilities, including toll booths.

“The Ogun State Government has announced the commencement of tolling operations on the Epe-Mojoda-Ijebu-Ode Expressway, starting from Monday, 24th March 2025, for the purpose of sustainable road maintenance, efficient operations, as well as enhanced road safety,” the statement read in part.

The statement revealed that Hon. Dapo Oduwole, Director-General of the Office of the Public-Private Partnerships, explained that tolling was not immediately implemented on the road, which serves as a strategic corridor for economic activities between Lagos and Ogun State, despite its public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

He attributed this to Governor Abiodun’s commitment to easing the financial burden on residents.

It was also noted that toll collection had been delayed since 2021 to provide relief to road users.

However, the need to balance public interests with investors’ economic considerations made it necessary to commence tolling operations after four years of toll-free usage.

More insights

Providing more insights on the development, the statement outlined that certain categories of vehicles would be exempt from tolling, including emergency response vehicles such as ambulances, fire service trucks, and patrol vehicles.

Additionally, government-owned security vehicles, Ogun State Government official vehicles, and other exemptions determined by the state government would also be allowed toll-free passage.

The statement urged road users to comply with the tolling regulations, as enforcement measures would be strictly implemented.

However, the toll fees for different categories of vehicles have yet to be released. It is expected that the Ogun State Government will make this information public closer to the commencement of tolling operations.

What you should know