Medical professionals from Nigeria who are planning to relocate to the United Kingdom to pursue their career have to consider some factors before making the big move.

Amidst the backdrop of Nigeria’s ‘Japa’ phenomenon, where professionals seek better prospects overseas, it is important to be aware of the steps involved in relocating to the UK for work.

For Nigerian medical graduates, moving to the UK to work as a medical doctor can be challenging, especially because of costs and timelines.

Dr. Abdul Sulyman shares the steps taken in his channel to secure a work visa into the UK for those considering a similar path.

This narrative shed light on the process involved in moving as a medical professional from Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

Extensive research

Dr. Abdul begins with a strategic approach to relocation by highlighting the importance of being relaxed and not rush the process amidst the tension and desire to quickly make the move. This will help to put things in perspective, whilst utilizing online research and seeking knowledge from other individuals.

Luckily, as the internet has much information on the subject matter, he advises potential movers to leverage on resources like Google to filter relevant from irrelevant information.

He mentioned that he had to secure a job in the UK through the surgical route after finishing his residency program in Nigeria in pediatric surgery and gathering work experience.

“What relaxing does is it helps you to put things in perspective

“The importance of communication is underscored by the necessity of engaging with knowledgeable individuals who have undertaken similar journeys”.

“Google is your friend, you just want to pick out the parts that are peculiar to your own journey as a person and filter it. I benefited from a lot of YouTube videos”.

“Not talking is the beginning of disaster. You want to make calls to people who have done it before you ”, he advises .

IELTS English proficiency test

Abdul details the application steps, including job applications through platforms like TracJobs and the essential English proficiency tests like the IELTS. He candidly shares the challenges he faced, particularly with the timing of his IELTS results, which were crucial for his GMC registration. Hence, he advices taking the IELTS exams early enough to start the application process.

“ You need your IELTS, then your MRCS.”

“You need to get average of 7.5 and 7 minimum of 7.0 in each, ” he noted.

Medical doctors aiming to practice in the UK must undertake either the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) or the Occupational English Test (OET) to demonstrate English proficiency. Depending on personal preference, candidates can register for either test through the official IELTS or OET website.

Those opting for the IELTS exam need to achieve an overall score of 7.5, with a minimum of 7.0 in each component. It’s important to note that the validity of the IELTS exam is two years, so initiating the application process early is advisable.

Prepare for the MRCS or PLAB exams

His journey was also facilitated by the successful completion of the MRCS (Membership of the Royal College of Surgeons) exams which is the first route and a critical step for medical professionals aiming to practice in the UK.

He emphasized that this was a necessary step towards professional advancement and in obtaining General Medical Council (GMC) registration.

“I had to do the MRCS exams, which is the membership exams of the Royal College of Surgeons.

“It involves basic surgical sciences and principles of surgery divided into two parts.

“Part A has multiple-choice questions, while Part B has surgical principles ”, he notes .

Alternatively, doctors can sit for the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board test (PLAB test) which helps to ensure doctors who qualified abroad have the right knowledge and skills to practise medicine in the UK.

Get a GMC registration and a certificate from MDCN

He emphasized that the MRCS and certificate of good standing from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) is needed in order to complete an application for the General Medical Council (GMC) registration in the UK. Updated fees are stated there.

“You use your MRCS and your certificate of good standing from Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to apply for the GMC ”, he stated .

The General Medical Council (GMC) is a public organization responsible for maintaining a register of all healthcare professionals practicing in the UK. It’s essential to be registered with the GMC to work as a doctor in the UK coming from Nigeria. Furthermore, the GMC collaborates with healthcare workers to uphold specified standards of medical practice. Moreover, when a healthcare professional fails to meet these standards, the GMC takes appropriate disciplinary actions.

To practice medicine in the UK, GMC registration is mandatory. However, during the application process, you will not be fully registered. Instead, you will receive a GMC reference number and access to an online account.

Applying for a job

On job applications, he speaks on utilizing TracJobs which handles recruitment for the National Health Service (NHS) Foundation Trust to source for jobs.

“After the MRCS, the next thing was to try to get a job. There’s this website called TracJobs.

“You need to create an account, set up a notification for the type of job you want.

“I was advised to put other surgical specialties like Urology, General Surgery just to get something related ”, he said .

Visa and immigration requirements

There are specific visa requirements for healthcare professionals migrating to the UK. This may include obtaining a Tier 2 (General) visa or a Health and Care visa, which have specific eligibility criteria.

Obtaining a Certificate of Sponsorship

Once the professional qualifications and language requirements are met, the next steps involved is a certificate of sponsorship from the hiring organization which has given you a job. This is pivotal for the visa application.

It’s important to note that immigration and professional requirements can change, so it’s advisable to consult official sources such as the UK government’s immigration website and the General Medical Council for the most up-to-date guidance on migrating to the UK as a medical doctor from Nigeria.