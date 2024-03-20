The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), has conducted training for trade union workers to enhance the role of trade unions in labour migration.

The training was focused on gender mainstreaming to safeguard migrant workers in Nigeria.

According to Nairametrics, the workshop, spanning three days was aimed at sensitizing migrant recruitment advisors.

The NLC General Secretary Mr. Emmanuel Ugboaja stated that the program was beneficial for female migrants to promote decent work.

What they said

NLC Head of Youth and Women Mrs. Rita Goyit, who represented Ugboaja, highlighted the training’s goals, focusing on raising awareness and advocating for fair recruitment practices and decent work for migrant labourers.

Emphasizing NLC’s dedication, the general secretary reaffirmed their commitment to advancing migration governance by ensuring the welfare of migrant workers and integrating gender perspectives for enhanced migration practices.

“We are ever ready and shall continue to support all initiatives, actions and collaborations with all actors, especially critical stakeholders in the world of workers.

“We will support them in their various pragmatic initiatives deployed to assist migrant workers and members of their families.

“There is no better way to do this than to actively carry out activities, to position NLC affiliates, to promote decent work for migrant workers and gender mainstreaming,” he observed.

Ugboaja commended the ILO for their commitment, support and determination to organise the training.

“We reassure you of our commitment, readiness and availability in the struggle for the defence of the collective interest of workers,” he assured.

The ILO Senior Specialist Workers’ Activities Programme, Mrs Inviolata Chinyangarara, said the programme, funded by the FAIRWAY project aimed at understanding the key concept of gender mainstreaming in labour migration governance.

“Majority of women migrate because of discrimination, gender-based violence and lack of access to livelihood,” she stated.

She identified other issues that influenced women’s migration including; working as housemaids, entertainers, rape and sexual harassment among others.