The Federal Government of Nigeria, in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), has launched a National Child Labour Website and a reporting app aimed at tackling child labour in the country.

The initiative was unveiled on Thursday in Abuja by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

The platform, developed by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the ILO, and the National Steering Committee on Child Labour (NSCCL), is designed to enhance accountability, coordination, and rapid intervention in child labour cases nationwide.

Onyejeocha described the initiative as a transformative tool that will act as a centralised hub for reporting child labour cases, ensuring swift responses from authorities and stakeholders.

“Child labour is a menace that robs our children of their future. This newly launched platform is designed to enhance data collection and case management. It also promotes Nigeria’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 8.7), which calls for immediate measures to eradicate forced labour, end modern slavery and human trafficking, and eliminate the worst forms of child labour. This platform is a vital step towards addressing these issues,” she said.

Advancing policy implementation

Onyejeocha also highlighted Nigeria’s progress in addressing child labour, citing the ratification of ILO Conventions 138 and 182 as key milestones.

She noted that the new digital platform aligns with the National Policy and Action Plan on the Elimination of Child Labour, reinforcing the government’s commitment to ending child exploitation.

She urged stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organisations, employers, workers, and the public, to utilise the platform effectively to ensure a future where every Nigerian child is free from exploitation.

Mr. Gilbert Houngbo, ILO Director-General, underscored the urgency of addressing child labour in Nigeria, revealing that over 39% of Nigerian children are engaged in child labour, particularly in the agriculture and mining sectors.

“This platform is a bold step forward in bridging gaps in knowledge sharing and referrals, promoting the visibility of child labour interventions across all partners, including ILO,” he said.

Houngbo also praised the National Steering Committee for its continuous efforts to create a safer environment for Nigerian children.

ILO pledges continued support

Ms. Vanessa Phalla, ILO Country Director, commended the National Steering Committee and all stakeholders involved in the initiative. She reaffirmed the ILO’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in its mission to eradicate child labour.

“Eradicating child labour is fundamental to the ILO’s work. Your efforts are not going unnoticed, and I am confident that we will continue working together under the leadership of the minister,” Phalla said.