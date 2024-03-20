The House of Representatives has amended the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Act to allow for an extension in the implementation of capital projects.

The House, in a rapid hearing on Wednesday, revised the Act, allowing the extension of the capital components implementation from March 30 to June 30.

The bill’s presentation by Majority Leader, Rep. Usman Kumu (APC-Gombe), noted that President Bola Tinubu’s request prompted the necessary amendment.

Rep. Kumu the Majority Leader, introduced the bill and stated that the amendment was required due to a request from President Bola Tinubu.

He stated that the proposal to prolong the budget implementation date was for the country’s greater good.

Kumo stated that for the country to be governed well, the bill should receive support from all legislators, and he appealed to them to endorse it.

The bill, having cleared both the first and second readings, was reviewed by the Committee of Supply before being approved for a third reading.

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu requested that the national assembly prolong the duration for executing the 2023 supplementary budget until June 2024.

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, read out Tinubu’s letter during the plenary meeting on Wednesday.

The president requested that the parliament accelerate the amendment process for the 2023 Appropriation Act, to prolong the capital components’ implementation period from March to June.

Tinubu stated that the extension was crucial to guarantee the full implementation of the provisions of the two acts.

In November, the president enacted the N2.17 trillion supplementary budget for 2023 into law.

He subsequently asked the national assembly to extend the implementation to March 31, 2024.