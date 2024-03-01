In the dynamic world of real estate, Lagos emerges as a pulsating hub of opportunities, with the Lekki-Epe Expressway axis standing as a beacon of transformative growth.

As the great Henry David Thoreau once said, “Real estate cannot be lost or stolen, nor can it be carried away. Purchased with common sense, paid for in full, and managed with reasonable care, it is about the safest investment in the world.”

Nowhere is this wisdom more pertinent than in the sprawling metropolis of Lagos, where the real estate phenomenon is intricately woven into the city’s vibrant fabric.

In shaping Lagos’ future – Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Lagos Badagry Express, and the crown jewel, Lekki Epe Expressway – each possess unique attributes significant to the state’s development that also propels their progress.

However, our spotlight turns to the captivating transformation along the Lekki Epe Expressway. From its inception in the early 2000s, this corridor has morphed into a beacon of real estate vitality.

The allure lies not just in its proximity to high-status areas like Ikoyi and Victoria Island but also in its strategic link to cultural bastions such as Lagos Island. Notable developments like the state’s deep-sea port, Dangote Group’s oil refinery, and the Free Trade Zone paint a picture of an economic powerhouse in the making.

Empowering All: Tapping into Wealth Opportunities Along Lekki-Epe Expressway

As the Lekki-Epe Expressway unfurls its economic vibrancy, it opens a spectrum of opportunities for individuals across diverse social strata to engage and benefit.

Some of the key avenues available to leverage include Real Estate investments, entrepreneurial ventures, skill development, local commerce, education and training, collaborative initiatives, Tourism and Hospitality, and Environmental Services.

Real Estate as an Investment and Collateral for Developers

Private developers stand to benefit significantly from the Lekki-Epe Expressway’s development boom. Real estate serves not only as a lucrative investment avenue but also as collateral for obtaining loans from banks. Developers can amplify capital and cash flow through strategic planning and by leveraging the increasing property values along this thriving corridor.

Unlocking Collective Potential: Collaborative Real Estate Ventures

In the realm of real estate, where the potential for individual acquisition might be constrained, collaborative efforts emerge as a powerful avenue.

Shared Ownership strategies, structured legal framework, finance arrangements, success in developed countries, and leveraging strengths are key aspects to consider.

Navigating the Real Estate Horizon

As you embark on your real estate journey along the thriving Lekki-Epe Expressway, consider these indispensable checkpoints: Uncontested Title Documents, Infrastructure Access, Security Measures, and Planned Community Developments.

It is important to work with reliable and trustworthy developers and organizations so as not to fall into the hands of scammers. Mixta Nigeria, with a rich history dating back to pre-2003, stands as a trailblazer in the region, offering guidance to shape a prosperous future.

This piece cannot be complete without highlighting the narrative of migration and real estate metamorphosis from 2000 to 2022. Using data-driven insights, we unravel the population surge and urban sprawl along the Lekki Epe Expressway.

Through satellite imagery, we visually trace the two-decade evolution, unveiling the real estate pulse embedded in the asphalt.

If this level of development does not encourage you to invest along that axis as compared to the other 2 main sections of Lagos State’s expansion (Lagos Ibadan Expressway and Lagos Badagry Express), I’m not sure what else will. Be a smart investor and key in now. As the saying goes, the best time to invest in real estate was yesterday, the next best time is now.

By Osarogie Edo-Osagie