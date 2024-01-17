The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr. Okey Kanu has announced that the modular refinery at the Abia Industrial Innovation Park (AIIP) is scheduled to commence operations by 2025.

He stated this on Tuesday during a press conference on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Umuahia.

He stated that the refinery would be the inaugural major project at the park, and is expected to be fully operational by the stated year.

Kanu highlighted that the refinery is projected to generate 2,000 direct job opportunities and numerous indirect employment opportunities, benefiting the youth population of Abia.

He said,

“The project will help to provide refined products for the people of Abia as well as increase our revenue base as a state.”

“So, it is a project that is very important to this government and every effort is being put in place to ensure that the date is met.”

“The state government is also ready to reap from the petroleum and mineral endowments in the state.”

Kanu mentioned that there has been substantial interest from investors looking to establish their ventures in Abia, particularly in the petroleum sector.

He expressed optimism that this development will significantly contribute to the ongoing efforts aimed at creating employment opportunities for the youth.

Development of solid mineral deposits in Abia

Furthermore, the Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Professor Joel Ogbonna, emphasized that the creation of the Abia Industrial Innovation Park (AIIP) reflects the government’s commitment to transforming the state.

Ogbonna explained that proactive measures have been taken to ensure a comprehensive exploration of the entire petroleum value chain. Additionally, he highlighted the significant opportunity for job creation and state transformation through the establishment of a modular refinery in the region.

Ogbonna also pointed out that Abia possesses more than 17 solid minerals, and concerted efforts are underway to harness these resources for the benefit of the state.