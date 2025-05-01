Governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, has revealed that his administration has so far paid off N72 billion out of the N138 billion debt it inherited from previous administrations upon assuming office in May 2023, without taking on any new debt.

Speaking during the April edition of the monthly media parley held at the Government House in Umuahia on Wednesday, Governor Otti cited figures from the Debt Management Office (DMO), which indicate that the state’s debt has now dropped to N66 billion as of December 2024.

“So that being, by their own numbers, we have paid down N72 billion of inherited debt and we have added no dime in borrowing,” the governor said.

Governor Otti reiterated his commitment to financial discipline, noting that the state’s progress in debt reduction is a result of fiscal prudence, credibility, and strategic negotiation in government transactions.

“On the management of our resources, we will continue to be prudent and to ensure that no kobo of Abia money is wasted. Some people are used to wasting money. But this government is a very good government,” he added.

He explained that the debt figure inherited, as stated by the DMO, likely underestimates the actual liability. The state’s internal assessments, he said, include backlogs of unpaid salaries, pensions, and contractor obligations that were not captured in the federal agency’s report.

Healthcare Investments and Medical City Project

Providing updates on healthcare, Otti spoke on the ongoing “Project Ekwueme,” which involves the construction and renovation of 200 primary healthcare centres across the state, with support for an additional 67 centres from the World Bank.

“Information available to me is that about 103 of the 200 primary health centres are in different stages of completion. On the average, we have attained about 70% completion,” he said.

He also announced the commencement of retrofitting general hospitals and a new compensation package for healthcare workers. The administration has approved the recruitment of 771 health personnel to boost service delivery.

Of particular note is the planned inauguration of the Abia Medical City, a landmark health infrastructure project backed by a $1.3 billion private investment.

“We have signed off on a new upgrade and transfer model with a credible partner who has secured the funding. We have seen the colour of the money,” Otti said.

The governor expressed confidence that the Medical City would help stem Nigeria’s estimated $2 billion annual expenditure on medical tourism by attracting at least 10% of that spending back into the country.

In education, Governor Otti noted a spike in student enrollment following the introduction of free and compulsory basic education in the state.

“At the moment, we have about 700,000 Abia children enjoying the free education introduced by the government,” he said.

To cope with the surge in pupil numbers and maintain quality standards, the state government has approved the employment of 9,000 additional teachers to bridge the student-teacher ratio.

Infrastructure Projects Near Completion

On infrastructure, Governor Otti disclosed that the long-awaited Port Harcourt Road in Aba, being handled by Julius Berger, is nearing completion and will be commissioned on May 29. The road, which is a key economic artery in the commercial city, has been a priority for the administration due to its potential to spur business activities and ease traffic congestion.

Otti reaffirmed the administration’s zero-tolerance policy on crime, urging citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies. He also noted that steps had been taken to boost agricultural productivity across the state, though he did not provide specifics.

Governor Otti also used the opportunity to warn against misreporting by the media and encouraged journalists to verify government-related information through official communication channels.