The Abia State Government has launched urban renewal projects to modernize Umuahia, including bus shelters, a relocated market, and a 2,000-hectare smart city.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Okey Kanu, announced these initiatives on Monday after the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The projects aim to enhance transport, housing, and economic activities.

To improve public transport, the government is building ten bus shelters along Aguiyi Ironsi Boulevard. The Isigate Market will be relocated to Afara, with land acquired and compensation paid.

The “New Umuahia” smart city, spanning 2,000 hectares between Umuahia Tower and Ntigha, will feature modern infrastructure, residential estates, and business districts, positioning Umuahia as an emerging smart city.

More insight

Beyond these initiatives, Kanu stated that 28 major road projects were ongoing across the state, with contractors working to meet set deadlines. He also highlighted 35 direct labour projects, including repairs and upgrades on Okigwe Road, Obowu Road, Tenant Road, and School Road in Aba.

Under the government’s “Zero Pothole Initiative,” critical roads such as Aba-Owerri Road, George’s Street, and Eziukwu Road have undergone repairs to enhance vehicular movement.

In addition to infrastructure development, the commissioner emphasized the government’s commitment to public safety and urban order. He reiterated strict enforcement of traffic regulations, warning that motorists caught driving against traffic would face prosecution.

Furthermore, Kanu addressed concerns over fake drugs, describing them as a threat to public health. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to clamp down on the production and sale of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and beverages, with security agencies mobilized to enforce compliance.

The commissioner called on residents to support these initiatives, noting that the government’s urban renewal agenda would transform Umuahia into a more organized and economically viable city.