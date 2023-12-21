The Federal Government has listed five transport firms, including GIG (God is Good) Motors, Chisco Transport, Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata, and Area Motor, for the implementation of the 50% reduction in interstate transport fares between December 21, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

Nairametrics gathered the list of the approved transport firms from a tweet made by the Special Adviser on Information & Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“Participating companies in the FG’s plan to reduce the transport burden of travelling 5 million Nigerians:

.GIG ( God is Good),

Chisco Transport,

Young Shall Grow,

God Bless Ezenwata,

Area Motor,” Onanuga stated.

The post on Onanuga’s X page also revealed that the buses that will be used by these companies for this scheme are 51-seater luxurious buses.

In addition, the post contained a list of 28 intestate routes that have been approved by the Federal Government for the 50% interstate fare reduction initiative.

List of available routes

According to the tweet by Bayo Onanuga on his X handle, 28 interstate routes will make Nigerians travel during the yuletide with these five transport companies eligible for the 50% rebate.

They include:

Lagos-Kano

Lagos-Abuja

Lagos-Kaduna-Zaria

Lagos-Jos

Lagos-Enugu

Lagos-Onitsha

Lagos-Owerri

Lagos-Abakiliki

Lagos-Nsukka

Lagos-Uyo

Lagos-Port Harcourt

Onitsha-Kano

Onitsha-Lagos

Onitsha-Jos

Onitsha-Abuja

Onitsha-Sokoto

Onitsha-Zakibiam

PH-Owerri-Abuja

Aba-Lagos

Abuja-Sokoto

Abuja-Lagos

Abuja-Onitsha-Owerri-PH

Abuja-Enugu/Abakiliki

Abuja-Gombe

Abuja-Kano

Back story

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, Nairametrics reported that President Tinubu announced a 50 per cent slash in transport fares for interstate travel and free commuter rides on all rail lines from Dec. 20, 2023, to Jan. 4, 2024.

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake disclosed this to the Aso Rock Correspondents after a meeting with the President on Wednesday.

He said, “In the spirit of Christmas and end-of-the-year festivities President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in another demonstration of his love for Nigerians has approved that the federal government should intervene to bring down the cost of public transportation to allow our compatriots who want to travel to visit their loved ones and hometown to do so without stress and extra burden posed by high cost transport around this period.

“President Tinubu wants Nigerians to be able to travel within Nigeria to wherever they want to go to meet their loved ones without the extra burden of paying exorbitantly for interstate public transportation.

“It is in this wise that the President is announcing through us that beginning from tomorrow, December 21, Nigerians willing to travel can board public transport via mini buses, luxury buses at 50 per cent discount of current cost and all our train services on the route the trains currently serve at zero cost to and fro for their travels this holiday season.”