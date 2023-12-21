A Court in London has quashed a $11 billion damage bill against Nigeria put forward by Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) Limited gas company.

The bill charge was brought forward against Nigeria for a collapsed gas processing project in Cross River, Nigeria.

According to Reuters, the court ruled that the gas processing project was procured with a bribe paid to Nigeria oil ministry officials.

In the judgment, Judge Robin Knowles pointed out that P&ID did not disclose the bribery when it proceeded to arbitration against Nigeria.

In a subsequent judgment issued on Thursday, he therefore declared that the damages should be nullified without delay, dismissing P&ID’s claim to return the case to arbitration.

Recall in October the High Court ruled that the contract procured by Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) was through bribery and fraud.

The judgment was delivered by Judge Robin Knowles.

£20 million in damages and compensation

Earlier this month, Judge Robin Knowles ordered Process & Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) to pay Nigerian government £20 million in damages and compensation.

P&ID had filed for fresh arbitration to revive their claims against Nigeria for alleged breach of a 2010 gas supply agreement.

However, the High Court in London ruled that the arbitration could not proceed as long as the 2023 judgment remained in place.

The judge found that P&ID had paid bribes to Nigerian officials involved in the drafting of the gas supply and processing agreement (GSPA) in 2010.

Backstory

On January 31, 2017, a tribunal issued a ruling requiring Nigeria to compensate P&ID with $6.6 billion in damages, in addition to both pre-and post-judgment interest at a rate of 7%.

Ross Cranston, a judge within the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, granted the application in September 2020.

In court, however, lawyers representing the federal government alleged that P&ID executives had resorted to bribery to obtain the contract.

P&ID refuted the accusation and leveled claims against the Nigerian government, stating that they were making “unfounded allegations and unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.”

Meanwhile, in a court trial held in March, Nigeria contended that the contract had been acquired through deceitful methods involving bribery and perjury.

They asserted that the arbitration award now escalated to $11 billion due to accrued interest, should be invalidated.

Judge Robin Knowles sitting in a court in the UK ruled in favour of Nigeria, saying,

“I have not accepted all of Nigeria’s allegations,

“However, the arbitration awards were obtained by fraud and the awards were, and the way in which they were procured was, contrary to public policy”.