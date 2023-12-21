The Port Harcourt Refining and Petrochemical Company in Rivers State has recommenced operations in fulfilment of the earlier promise by the Federal Government to ensure the production of refined products from the facility before the end of the year.

This is coming after many years of underperformance and turnaround maintenance of the facility, which barely produced any product.

This was confirmed by the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri when he led members of the Refinery Steering Committee to inspect the facility.

The Minister congratulated the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and Nigerians in general for the achievement.

Refined products ready for distribution after the Christmas break

Lokpobiri announced that the facility commenced operations on December 20, 2023, as the first phase of work at the plant had been completed, adding that refined petroleum products would start flowing from the refinery after the Christmas break.

Lokpobiri during an inspection at the refinery said, “ The meeting today coincides with the commencement of operations at the Port Harcourt refinery.

“This is to announce to Nigerians that in fulfilment of our pledge to complete phase one of the Port Harcourt refinery by the end of 2023, and the subsequent streaming of phase two in 2024, we happily announce the mechanical completion of flare start-up on December 20, 2023.

“This heralds the commencement of the production of petroleum products after the Christmas break. We want to thank Nigerians for their patience and trust in the NNPC to deliver on our promise and mandate in the rehabilitation of our refineries.”

Also, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, said the employees of the company worked day and night for over 9.6 million man-hours to get the refinery back on stream.

This is a developing story…