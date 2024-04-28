The Acting Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Dr. Adamu Abdullahi, has confirmed that the troubled Abuja Chinese supermarket, sealed for discriminating against Nigerians, had all its products priced in Chinese yen instead of naira.

Abdullahi made this disclosure in a recent interview with Channels TV in Abuja published on the agency’s YouTube channel on Sunday.

Recall that the commission had sealed the Abuja-based Chinese supermarket located within the China General Chamber of Commerce following accusations of discriminatory practices against Nigerians.

Reacting to the development, the CEO of FCCPC said one of the discoveries made in the supermarket by officials is that all pricing was done in yen, thus violating the law of Nigeria.

He also noted that the allegations of discrimination were also confirmed as the owners did not allow residents in the estate who are Nigerians entry into the supermarket.

“The discovery was enormous when our officials got to the supermarket. All the products are labelled in yen, and that is the only currency accepted in the supermarket, yen.

“That is completely against the law in Nigeria. You don’t sell products in foreign currency. Everything sold in Nigeria should be in Nigerian currency.

“We also confirmed that they only allow Chinese people into the supermarket.

“We have now instructed that the owner must put up a notice that says everybody can go into the supermarket and shop. We are discussing with her to put things right,” Abdullahi said

FCCPC to sanction the supermarket

Speaking further, the FCCPC boss said there will be consequences for such discriminatory practices against Nigerians.

He said the commission would not only sanction the supermarket but would also ensure that 10% of the turnover from the company’s sales last year would be forfeited as part of the fine imposed on it.

According to him, bad behaviour such as discrimination leads to consequences, and the commission will ensure that they apply “the full wrath of the law.”

“At the same time, we are also discussing sanctions because a wrong has been done and bad behaviours lead to consequences. We look at our laws see what the consequences are, and then apply the full wrath of the law.

“There will be fines and then 10% turnover from the company’s last year’s sales,” he added.

Backstory

On Monday, FCCPC sealed the Abuja-based Chinese supermarket located within the China General Chamber of Commerce in Abuja.

The development followed allegations of discriminatory practices against Nigerians.

The FCCPC officials shut the supermarket when they stormed the premises last Monday, April 22, 2024.

Boladale Adeyinka, FCCPC’s Director for Surveillance and Investigation, speaking while on enforcement exercise at the premises of the supermarket located at Royal Estate in Abuja on Monday, said the mission of the commission was in response to the viral video.

“The essence of the surveillance and investigation that we conducted today is to verify the allegations and the content of that viral video.

“On arrival, we noticed that the supermarket which is right behind me, was sealed and padlocked externally. Inquiries have shown that yes, as this morning this supermarket was open and people were here.

“CCTV footage also shows that in the morning, two vehicles departed from these very premises allegedly containing the owner of the supermarket, whom we have been able to identify by name and we have our contact details.

“Now the summons, of course since she’s not around and the place is locked, is to serve notice on her to appear before the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission by Wednesday 11 am Wednesday 20/24 of April 2024 by 11 am.

“There are other regulatory tools to be deployed if she fails to attend to this summons. The summons means that on entering into these premises they must see the summon because that is how they gain access to it,” Adeyinka said.