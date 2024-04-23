The China General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) in Nigeria has stated that no Nigerian has faced discrimination or been denied entry into the Chinese supermarket located within the Royal Choice Estate on Airport Road, Abuja.

The Secretary of the China Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Cui Guangzheng, made this announcement through a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Guangzheng emphasized the chamber’s dedication to promoting equality and inclusiveness.

The statement comes in response to a viral video shared by an unidentified resident of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which claimed that Nigerians were barred from entering the supermarket, alleging that citizens were not permitted access.

“The China Chamber of Commerce is one of several enterprises using the facility, and the supermarket in question is located in the residential area of the estate.

“No individual was subjected to discrimination or denied access to the estate or supermarket to purchase groceries as widely believed.

“We regret any altercation at the estate’s entrance gate between the security personnel and a customer. It does not reflect the official position of the estate management or the chamber of commerce

“Our principles are to enhance friendship between the people of both countries and promote economic development,” he said.

What you should know

Meanwhile, contrary to the claim of the CGCC, officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer and Protection Commission (FCCPC) sealed off the supermarket for discrimination against Nigerians.

The FCCPC officials shut the supermarket when they stormed the premises on Monday. The commission’s officials sealed the place after interrogating Nigerian workers at the supermarket.

The facility manager of the complex, Shaibu Sanusi, confirmed that Nigerians from outside the complex do not shop but Nigerians within can access it.

While the supermarket remains shut, the consumer protection agency seemed to believe that some people are hiding inside in a bid to avoid confrontation with the agency.