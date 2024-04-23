The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned the owner of a Chinese supermarket in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over allegations of discrimination against Nigerians.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the supermarket, situated at Royal Choice Estate in Lugbe, FCT, purportedly enforces a policy that permits only Chinese citizens to purchase groceries, prompting concerns among citizens.

When officials from the FCCPC visited the supermarket in response to a viral video highlighting the discriminatory policy, they found the premises locked and inaccessible. Boladale Adeyinka, Director of Surveillance and Investigations at FCCPC, led the team and emphasized the importance of verifying the allegations portrayed in the viral video.

What you should know

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the supermarket had been open earlier in the day, but CCTV footage indicated that the owner had left the premises shortly before the FCCPC’s arrival.

” On arrival, we noticed that the supermarket, which is right behind me, was sealed and padlocked externally.

” Inquiries have shown that yes, as at this morning this supermarket was opened, and people were here.

” CCTV footage also shows that at about 8:29 a.m., two vehicles departed from these premises allegedly containing the owner of the supermarket, whom we have been able to identify by name and we have her contact details.

” Now the summon is to serve notice on her to appear before the FCCPC by April 24 at 11 a. m.

” There are other regulatory tools to be deployed if she fails to honour this summons,” she said.

According to the FCCPC, failure to comply with the summons could result in regulatory action, including the sealing of the premises until compliance is achieved.

More insight

Sanusi Shuiabu, Estate Assistant Facilities Manager, clarified that the supermarket was established to cater to the grocery needs of Chinese residents and other tenants within the estate.

However, he asserted that there were no formal agreements restricting access to Chinese residents exclusively. Shuiabu identified the owner as Cindy, a tenant in the estate, but provided no further details regarding the discriminatory policy.