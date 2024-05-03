The Federal Government has announced the addition of 625MW of power into the national grid, elevating its wheeling capacity to 4800MW through the inauguration of two Siemens mobile substations in Lagos and Kebbi states.

Mr. Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Strategic Communications to the Minister of Power, relayed this announcement in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

Tunji cited Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, who made these remarks during the inauguration of a 63 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA), 132/33 Kilo Volt (KV) mobile station in Ajah, Lagos, and the unveiling of a 60MVA, 132/33KV Power Transformer in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi.

The minister highlighted the mobile substation’s strategic deployment, expected to alleviate transmission capacity constraints by over 1300MV nationwide. He noted the importance of this project and other equipment installed under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), stressing that these mobile substations will serve businesses and households reliant on uninterrupted power supply, acting as a temporary solution during maintenance and emergencies.

Adelabu applauded the collaborative efforts of FGN Power Company, the German government, and Siemens Energy, whose partnership facilitated the production and installation of these substations. Additionally, the minister also remotely inaugurated the 60MVA power transformer in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi.

He said, “Together, this equipment will boost our transmission wheeling capacity by 123mw, thereby paving the way for enhanced electricity supply for all Nigerians”.

“I urge you all Nigerians to safeguard these vital installations against acts of vandalisation and sabotage,”

Commitment of FGN Power company

In his earlier remarks, Mr. Kenny Anuwe, Managing Director of FGN Power Company, emphasized the significance of initiatives like the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) as Nigeria continues its journey towards energy sufficiency and economic prosperity.

He highlighted that such endeavors reflect President Tinubu’s steadfast commitment to providing ample electricity to unlock Nigeria’s full economic potential.

Anuwe assured of FGN Power Company’s dedication to driving progress and delivering tangible improvements in electricity access for all Nigerians during this transformative period in Nigeria’s power sector.

Tunji explained that FGN Power was established by the Presidency as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) entrusted with implementing the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), with Siemens serving as the technical partner.