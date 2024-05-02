The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), says that crushing impounded commercial motorcycles remains the most effective measure for combating nuisance in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mrs Deborah Osho, Head of Operations, DRTS, took this stance on Thursday during the routine operations to apprehend illegally operating commercial motorcycles in the capital city.

Osho argued that imposing fines as an alternative to crushing the impounded motorcycles, commonly known as “Okada,” will not effectively address the problem, as operators will continue to violate the ban despite fines and even when their motorcycles are crushed.

“The fine doesn’t work again. We are looking for a stiffer penalty to make sure we rid the city of the menace of Okada operators.

“There are plans for other punitive measures to address the menace, and we will make it public when concluded.

“As long as Okada operators continue to violate the ban on operating within the city, we will continue to pick them up,” she added.

She maintained a firm stance, emphasizing that all impounded motorcycles in the capital city of Abuja will be crushed.

More insights

In his address, Dr. Peter Olumuji, Secretary of the Command-and-Control Centre within the FCTA Department of Security Services, affirmed that impoundment operations will persist both day and night.

He noted that the impoundment operations against commercial motorcycles in the capital city is prompted by residents’ grievances regarding the ongoing challenges posed by commercial motorcycle operators in the city.

“Residents have been complaining about the nefarious activities of commercial motorcyclists, who are banned from operating in the capital city.

“The Okada riders have been operating in the city, disobeying traffic regulations and perpetuating all kinds of criminalities.

“A lot of people have been attacked by the operators, especially at night,” Olumuji said.

In alignment with the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Olumuji concurred that the current best course of action is to crush impounded motorcycles.

He reasoned that this approach would deter misinterpretations of government actions and intentions among the public.

Olumuji highlighted that failing to publicly crush the impounded motorcycles might lead to scepticism and unfounded allegations regarding the genuineness of the impoundment exercise.

However, he clarified that the DRTS only proceeded with crushing upon receiving a Crushing Order from the court.

He dismissed claims that the motorcycles allocated to security agencies for rural crime prevention were sourced from impounded stock. He clarified that these distributed motorcycles were procured directly by the FCT Administration.