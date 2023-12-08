Substation 1 of the Port Harcourt refinery has been energized and will power 14 others. This is according to the second part of an audio-visual report put together by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on the level of progress made in the refinery’s rehabilitation project.

The report highlighted the fact that the Port Harcourt refinery is gearing up for its startup and will need 15 substations to power its operations.

To date, the team has laid 64 kilometres of electrical cables to facilitate this task, with 65% of these cables sourced locally.

According to the report, substation 1 will power all other 14 substations and it has been energized. Among these substations, Substation 1 serves as the primary power hub for both the old and new refineries.

It is set to receive electricity from gas turbine generators by mid-December 2023, supplying power to various areas within the refinery complex.

Chukwudi Iweha, the Lead Electrical Engineer of the refinery rehabilitation project, explained that energizing Substation 1 was a crucial step in powering the other substations.

Recent footage confirms the successful energization of these substations, signifying significant progress.

The complete revamp of the electrical system now allows power distribution to both Refinery 1 and Refinery 2.

Over 100 staff members worked on installing the switchgear panels, comprising high and low-voltage panels and motor control centre panels, capable of handling 11,000 volts of electricity.

Notably, all the old equipment at Substation 1 was replaced with the latest technology to ensure maximum efficiency and safety.

Several modifications were made to maintain an uninterrupted power supply at this critical substation, ensuring it remains operational even during unforeseen events.

The control room, a vital part of the refinery’s operations, is now operational. Taiwo Igbosanu, the Lead Instrumentation and Automation Engineer for the project, highlighted its key components: the engineering workstation manned by 4 engineers and the operations workstation managed by 5 operators.

Their collaborative efforts focus on maintaining process safety and ensuring the refinery operates within specified conditions for optimal performance.

Catchup

Ibrahim Onoja, the Managing Director of the refinery, shared some insights in the first part of the same comprehensive audio-visual report compiled by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to showcase the progress made at the refinery.

Onoja provided detailed updates, stating,

“We have completed over 75% of the tasks, and our workers are putting in round-the-clock efforts to accelerate the process.

Regarding procurement, we have achieved over 98% completion, and most of the required equipment has been successfully delivered.”

He explained the nature of refinery equipment, noting that some refineries globally have been in operation for more than a century, and while the core metallic equipment remains largely unchanged, upgrades occur over time.

For instance, though the Port Harcourt refinery was constructed in 1965, various instrumentation equipment has undergone upgrades over the years.

The 53-year-old refinery is currently undergoing a comprehensive overhaul, involving the replacement of significant equipment to modernize its operations and enhance efficiency.