The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has commenced the export of its new crude grade, Cawthorne, with an initial shipment of 950,000 barrels.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh.

The milestone marks a significant step in NNPC’s strategy to boost Nigeria’s crude oil production and expand its portfolio of export-grade crude streams.

The company confirmed that the Cawthorne crude blend was loaded onto the MT Eburones vessel for export to the Netherlands and the global market. The shipment was carried out via the Cawthorne Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessel located offshore Bonny, Rivers State.

What the NNPC is saying

NNPC Ltd highlighted the significance of the new crude grade and its export potential.

“Cawthorne blend crude, the latest addition to Nigeria’s basket of crude grades, has an API gravity of 36.4, placing it firmly within the light, sweet category – comparable to Bonny Light, and highly valued in the global market for its superior petrol and diesel yields.”

“The Cawthorne blend crude was loaded on an MT Eburones vessel, headed to The Netherlands and the global market.”

“The maiden 950,000 barrels cargo was exported via the Cawthorne Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessel,” the statement said.

The company noted that the introduction of the crude grade strengthens Nigeria’s position in the global oil market and enhances export efficiency.

Backstory

In February, Nairametrics reported that NNPC was set to commence export of a new light, sweet crude grade known as Cawthorne from March 2026.

The move, NNPC said, aligns with Nigeria’s broader strategy to boost production after years of constraints caused by pipeline vandalism, crude theft, and unrest in oil-producing regions.

It also follows the launch of two other new grades — Obodo in 2025 and Utapate in 2024 — as Africa’s top oil exporter seeks to strengthen its standing within OPEC+.

More Insights

The introduction of Cawthorne crude reflects NNPC’s broader ambition to expand its export portfolio and meet national production targets.

It is expected to attract strong demand in international markets due to its high petrol and diesel yield.

The initiative supports the federal government’s target of increasing crude oil production to three million barrels per day and gas output to 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2030.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, commended Bola Ahmed Tinubu for policy direction and sector reforms, as well as the collaboration of OML 18 partners and the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in achieving the milestone.

Ojulari said NNPC will continue to leverage innovation, strategic partnerships, and operational discipline to unlock the full value of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources while ensuring Nigeria’s long-term energy security and economic growth.

What you should know

NNPC Ltd continues to pursue strategies aimed at maximising value from Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources.

The company is leveraging innovation, strategic partnerships, and operational efficiency to boost output.

Increased crude streams such as Cawthorne are expected to enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global oil market.

The move is part of broader efforts to strengthen long-term energy security and economic growth.

The commencement of Cawthorne crude exports signals NNPC’s commitment to expanding Nigeria’s oil production capacity and reinforcing its presence in international energy markets.