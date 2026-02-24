The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is set to commence export of a new light, sweet crude grade known as Cawthorne from March 2026.

According to a report by Reuters, an NNPC spokesperson confirmed the development, describing it as part of efforts to increase output and consolidate Nigeria’s recent recovery in crude oil production.

The move aligns with Nigeria’s broader strategy to boost production after years of constraints caused by pipeline vandalism, crude theft, and unrest in oil-producing regions.

It also follows the launch of two other new grades — Obodo in 2025 and Utapate in 2024 — as Africa’s top oil exporter seeks to strengthen its standing within OPEC+.

What they are saying

According to sources familiar with the matter, Cawthorne crude is scheduled for export in the third week of March and has an API gravity of 36.4, making it similar in quality to Nigeria’s Bonny Light, which is prized for high gasoline and diesel yields.

A trader disclosed that NNPC had issued a tender last week for cargo loading between March 24 and 25.

Analysts at Kpler noted that the new grade is expected to be exported via the Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessel Cawthorne, which has a storage capacity of about 2.2 million barrels. The vessel is designed to enhance transportation and production from Oil Mining Lease (OML) 18 and nearby assets in the Eastern Niger Delta.

Kpler estimates that, based on storage capacity, Cawthorne could increase Nigeria’s crude and condensate output from roughly 1.65 million barrels per day (bpd) to around 1.7 million bpd for the remainder of the year.

Nigeria’s crude oil production has gradually approached its OPEC+ quota of 1.5 million bpd, with output at 1.48 million bpd in January, according to OPEC data.

What this means

The introduction of Cawthorne crude could:

Expand Nigeria’s crude offerings to international refiners

Improve market flexibility amid changing global demand

Attract buyers seeking specific light, sweet crude qualities

Boost foreign exchange earnings

Strengthen government revenue

New crude grades are typically differentiated by sulfur content, API gravity, and production source, enabling producers to target specific refinery configurations and market segments.

What you should know

In November 2024, NNPC officially launched the Utapate crude oil blend in the international market, describing it as a milestone for Nigeria’s export profile.

Earlier in July 2024, NNPC and its partner, Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company (SEEPCO), lifted the first 950,000-barrel cargo of Utapate crude, which was shipped to Spain.

The continued rollout of new crude grades signals Nigeria’s determination to increase production resilience, diversify export streams, and reinforce its role in the global energy market.