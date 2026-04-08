The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a former Director of Finance and Supply at the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin, Kwara State, Ibitoye Olajide Moses, over an alleged N48.52 million contract fraud.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Commission on Tuesday.

The defendant was brought before the Kwara State High Court, presided over by Justice H.A. Saleeman, on a 24-count charge bordering on alleged abuse of office, conferring unfair advantage, acquisition of private interests in public contracts, misappropriation of funds, and making false statements to investigators.

What they are saying

The ICPC said its investigations revealed that the defendant allegedly used his position to influence the award of several contracts worth tens of millions of naira to companies in which he had direct and indirect interests.

“Notably, the defendant is accused of benefiting from a N48.52 million contract for entrepreneurship training on oil palm production for women in Akwa Ibom State, awarded to Magic Touch Business Solutions Ltd — a company in which he is allegedly a director and shareholder.

“Further allegations indicate that he derived financial benefits from a N29.95 million contract for dry season farming training, as well as a N40 million contract for youth and women empowerment in agricultural value chains, both similarly awarded to the same company,” the statement partly read.

The defendant was also alleged to have obtained an indirect benefit of N550,000 from a N28.85 million contract awarded to Synergy Impact Consulting Ltd.

“The charges also detail contracts valued at N15.8 million, N14.96 million, N10 million, and N19.83 million, among others, in which the defendant allegedly had interests and therefore exerted influence in the procurement process to favour affiliated companies.

“One of the counts also accuses the defendant of making false statements to investigators by denying his directorship and financial dealings with the companies under investigation — claims said to have been contradicted by documentary evidence,” the statement added.

Additionally, the prosecution alleged that the defendant dishonestly misappropriated N3 million, purportedly collected as administrative charges on contracts awarded by ARMTI.

Mr Moses was also accused of maintaining active involvement in Magic Touch Business Solutions Ltd while in public service, alongside his wife, who is also allegedly a director and signatory to the company’s accounts.

At the arraignment, the charges were read to the defendant, and he pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Following the plea, defence counsel, Mr Oluwasheye Adeboye, applied for bail.

The application was not opposed by prosecution counsel, Mr David Nwaze.

The court subsequently granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N5 million, with two sureties.

Justice Saleeman ruled that the sureties must be residents within the court’s jurisdiction, with at least one possessing landed property.

The matter was thereafter adjourned to May 26, 2026, for the commencement of trial.

The prosecution is expected to call witnesses and tender documentary exhibits to substantiate the allegations, while the defence is expected to either file a no-case submission or open its case.

What you should know

The development adds to a growing list of fraud-related cases being prosecuted by the ICPC.

In 2024, the Federal High Court, Abuja, remanded two staff members of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the determination of their bail applications in an alleged electricity project supervision fraud amounting to N426 million.

The case was filed against Umar Musa Karaye and Emmanuel Titus by ICPC counsel, Dr Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha.

Karaye was alleged to have diverted N165 million, while Titus was indicted for N261 million in fraud within the agency.

The case followed the ICPC’s announcement in 2023 that its operatives had commenced investigations into alleged fraud, criminal conspiracy, and diversion of public funds.