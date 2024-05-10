The Ebonyi State Government has allocated N25 million for the surgical operation of 100 scrotal hernia patients within the state in a bid to address healthcare challenges among its populace.

This announcement was made by Mrs. Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, the wife of the Governor, during the inauguration ceremony for the operation held in Abakaliki.

Mrs. Nwifuru, who spearheads the Better Health for Rural Women and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation (BERWO), expressed her appreciation for the support extended by the present administration towards enhancing healthcare delivery in the state.

She emphasized the commitment of her pet project, BERWO, to addressing health challenges and ensuring the well-being of the citizens.

The surgery fund allocation

The initiative, in collaboration with the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency, fulfils a promise made during Mrs. Nwifuru’s recent local government tour to sponsor individuals afflicted with scrotal hernia.

The surgical procedures, scheduled to take place between May 10 and May 23, will be carried out at government-accredited hospitals.

Divine Igwe, the Executive Secretary of the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency, highlighted the government’s additional allocation of N50 million to cater to 100 sickle cell anaemia patients.

Pregnant women have also been enrolled with the agency to receive free antenatal and delivery services, further demonstrating the government’s commitment to improving healthcare access.

Commending Mrs. Nwifuru for her dedication, Dr. Moses Ekuma, the Commissioner for Health, and Mrs. Nkechi Echiegu, the Team Leader of BERWO, urged beneficiaries to serve as advocates in disseminating information about the interventions to rural communities, ensuring broader coverage.

Expressing their gratitude, beneficiaries Mr. Calistus Nwite and Paul Igboke, who have lived with the condition since 2012 and 2014 respectively, lauded the government’s initiative. They, along with other beneficiaries, received admission cards during the event.

What you should know

Scrotal hernia, a condition characterized by the protrusion of tissue through the abdominal wall into the scrotum, had been particularly prevalent among the populace.

Aware of the pressing need to address this issue, Mrs. Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, the wife of the Governor, initiated the Better Health for Rural Women and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation (BERWO).

Through this foundation, she sought to tackle various health challenges affecting the rural and vulnerable populations of the state.

During her engagements with communities across the state, Mrs. Nwifuru encountered numerous individuals suffering from scrotal hernia and she pledged to take proactive measures to alleviate their suffering.

Mrs. Nwifuru collaborated with the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency to sponsor surgical operations for scrotal hernia patients.