The Nigerian internet space has been set agog by a new telegram-based crypto mining project with a huge promise of financial returns like the lately successful Notcoin.

The project provides its contributors with the opportunity to earn Tap tokens by engaging with the Tapswap Telegram bot in a fun and game-like mode making crypto mining less technical and more fun.

According to its official Twitter Account, TapSwap is a Solana-based crypto exchange with low fees, high throughput, and exciting features like staking and margin trading.

It is a fast-growing project in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, leveraging the Solana blockchain to create a fast, efficient, and secure platform for cryptocurrency exchange.

The project has gained serious popularity in the Nigerian space with millions of Nigerians participating in the mining process. We are going to look at the Tapswap mining process and explain how interested persons can participate in it.

Tapswap Coin Mining

Tapswap coin mining is the series of activities users engage in to be eligible to earn tokens which they can now in turn exchange for Tapswap tokens on the Solana blockchain.

The mining process involves engaging with the Tapswap Telegram bot by tapping on its interface repeatedly while accumulating a score point that ranks users based on their number of taps.

It is an engaging and unique form of crypto mining that does not involve complicated or expensive hardware and technical knowledge.

How it works

Tap-to-Earn : Users mine coins by tapping the corresponding icon in the centre of the screen of the Telegram Tapswap bot.

Leagues : Participants can climb the ranks, earning more coins and outperforming others in leagues.

Boosters : Boosters can be unlocked and tasks completed to maximize coin earnings.

Friends : Users can invite other users and receive bonuses, helping friends climb the leagues for greater coin rewards.

Goal : The objective is to collect as many coins as possible and exchange them for Taps tokens on the Solana blockchain.

How To Start

Download the Telegram messaging app on your phone

Click on this link to activate the Tapswap Telegram Bot.

Follow the instructions and start engaging the Tapswap Telegram Bot by tapping your screen.

You will gain a point with which tap will determine your level and ranking in the league of players by the number of taps you accumulate.

It is purely a tap-to-earn process.

What to know

The Taps token is the native token of the TapSwap ecosystem, with a maximum quantity of 1 billion tokens. It is used within the TapSwap platform for transactions and governance.

According to Coinbase, Tap (XTP) is currently priced at NGN 1.57 per XTP. Coingecko says that 1 Tap (XTP) is worth ₦1.71. Contributors to the Tap to Earn Tapswap mining project can exchange their earned coins for real Tap tokens which they could either sell or hold.

The distribution strategy of the 1 billion maximum quantity of Tap tokens includes an allocation of 50% to active community members, 30% to the treasury for platform development, and the remainder to the team, advisors, and liquidity support.