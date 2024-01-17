In a collaborative effort between the Federal Government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development-Value Chain Development Programme (IFAD-VCDP), a distribution of over N40 million worth of agricultural inputs and equipment took place in Enugu, marking the commencement of the 2023/2024 dry season farming under the IFAD-VCDP program.

According to a statement, the distributed items encompassed a range of agricultural necessities, including NPK fertilizers, Urea, rice seeds, selective and non-selective chemicals, solar panels, water pumps, knapsack sprayers, transplanters, and weighing scales, among others.

Dr. Fatima Aliyu, the IFAD-VCDP National Coordinator, praised the Enugu State Government for its active participation in the program. She acknowledged the contribution of Anambra, Benue, Ebonyi, Niger, Ogun, and Taraba states before the inclusion of Enugu, Kogi, and Nasarawa states. Aliyu expressed gratitude for the effective implementation in Enugu and encouraged the state to maintain the momentum.

What she said

“The support came in two forms; the conventional dry season farming and the additional dry season farming are to support farmers especially those that had the devastating experience of the 2023 flood.

“The idea also is to intensify dry season farming,” she said.

Dr. Edward Isiwu, the State Programme Coordinator, commended Governor Peter Mbah for his consistent support, ensuring the success of the program through the payment of the counterpart fund. The distributed agro inputs targeted rice production for farmers in Aninri, Isiuzo, and Nkanu East among the five LGAs involved.

Governor Mbah, represented by Commissioner Patrick Ubru, reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to making Enugu the nation’s food basket. He thanked IFAD for swift approvals and urged farmers to live up to expectations.

A beneficiary, Mrs. Ngozi Eze, expressed gratitude for the program’s consistent support, citing a significant yield increase in her previous dry season farming. She lauded IFAD for reducing rural poverty and enhancing food security through their continuous support to farmers.