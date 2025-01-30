The Federal Government and Ogun State have strengthened their commitment to improving the ease of doing business with the launch of the $12 million Springfield Agro Limited Crops Protection Chemical Plant.

This investment highlights the ongoing efforts to create a conducive environment for industrial growth and economic development.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, represented at the launch by the Minister of State for Agriculture, Sabi Abdullahi, pointed out the importance of expanding industrial capacity across the agricultural value chain to strengthen food security in Nigeria.

“This significant investment, worth $12 million, is a testament to the government’s efforts to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive,” NAN report read in part.

Shettima further stressed that achieving lasting peace depends not only on the government’s efforts through strong initiatives but also on the ambition and dedication of the private sector to support and complement these efforts.

“The guarantee of food security in Nigeria lies in our ability to expand industrial capacity across the value chain.

“We cannot achieve peace unless the robust committees we roll out as a government are complemented by the ambition and commitment of the private sector” he stated.

According to the vice president, the commissioning of the agrochemical plant aligns with the government’s agenda to combat hunger and enhance national food security.

The governor of Ogun state, Adedapo Abiodun was represented by Deputy Governor Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

The governor stated that the event highlights Ogun State’s progress in creating a conducive environment for industries to thrive.

Abiodun further noted that by enhancing inputs, promoting mechanization, and strengthening extension services, the government has strategically positioned the state to boost agricultural productivity, lower the cost of staple foods, and achieve food security.

The governor emphasized that the inclusion of a CSR hospital in the project would enhance healthcare access for the local community while reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing infrastructure, policies, and incentives to attract investments that drive economic growth.

Chairman of Kewalram Chenrai Group, Mr. Narain Chanrai, stated that the agrochemical plant will produce herbicides, insecticides, and bottles, creating 300 to 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities.