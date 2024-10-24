The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has inaugurated a committee for the review, update, and consolidation of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria from 2004 to date.

The committee’s inauguration was held on Thursday, 24th October 2024, at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, and was attended by Nairametrics analyst.

Among other responsibilities, this newly inaugurated committee, chaired by Mr. Olawale Fapohunda, SAN, and co-chaired by the Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission, Professor Jummai Audi, is expected to identify outdated laws that need to be repealed.

Update on Nigerian Laws Long Overdue

Fagbemi stated that this development is part of ongoing efforts by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to promote the rule of law and access to justice, aligning with policy objectives aimed at enabling socio-economic growth and advancing legal reforms.

He expressed concern over the failure to update the Laws of the Federation since 2004, which is necessary to ensure clarity, predictability, consistency, and uniformity in Nigeria’s body of laws.

“You are all aware that the general purpose of law is to protect public interest and regulate human behavior and interactions between corporate entities.

“The law is constantly dynamic and evolving; hence, there is a need for continuous review or reform of our body of laws (corpus juris) to address contemporary socio-economic developments and resolve conflicting and obsolete provisions, with the ultimate aim of improving the administration of justice and promoting the rule of law.

“As you are aware, the review, update, and consolidation of the Laws of the Federation since 2004 is long overdue to reflect and consolidate legislative developments (including repeals, amendments, and enactments) from 2004 to date, furthering the law development mandate of the Federal Ministry of Justice,” he said.

The AGF outlined the key areas of focus for the committee, which include identifying outdated laws that do not align with contemporary needs and values, as well as harmonizing conflicting laws to ensure uniformity and consistency.

“This is with a view to attracting socio-economic growth and investment, promoting efficiency, and adapting to technological advancements.

“This committee has been deliberately established with individuals who possess vast professional experience and technical expertise in various aspects of the justice sector,” he added.

He appreciated the leadership of the National Assembly, the Nigerian Law Reform Commission, and the Nigerian Institute for Advanced Legal Studies for supporting this initiative, emphasizing that the Ministry will always be available to provide institutional support and assistance as needed to ensure that the committee achieves its mandate.

“I am quite hopeful and earnestly looking forward to receiving the report of this committee and copies of the draft volumes of the Laws of the Federation 2024. Thank you for your kind attention,” he said.

The following terms of reference were outlined for the committee:

1. Coordinate the collection, collation, and compilation of the Laws of the Federation up to 2024.

2. Work with relevant government agencies to harmonize the Laws of the Federation up to 2024.

3. Cross-check, edit and proofread all the legislation to be collected.

4. Identify all legislation not included in the 2004 edition of the Laws of the Federation and update it.

5. Identify outdated or redundant laws in the current Laws of the Federation that need repeal.

6. Merge laws addressing related matters to eliminate redundancy.

7. Prepare a comprehensive report of findings to the AGF/MJ thereafter.

8. Perform and undertake any lawful assignment incidental thereto.

According to the AGF, the time frame for the completion of this national assignment shall be six months from the date of inauguration, with the expectation that the committee will make its best efforts to deliver within the stated timeline.

Responding, Fapohunda noted that the task would require expertise in the respective fields of the committee but added that he had worked with many of them in various forums.

He assured the AGF that the committee would deliver in a manner that meets the expectations of Nigerians.