Germany aims to attract foreign workers from outside the European Union

The country is doing this to avoid having a skills shortage of 7 million workers by 2035.

The Minister of Labour has therefore introduced legislation which includes a points-based system to facilitate the application to migrate

Germany is currently making efforts to make itself a top choice for workers outside the European Union to come into the country for employment opportunities due to its growing shortage of skilled workers

The country aims to do this to reduce the significant hurdles in its efforts to attract international talent, primarily stemming from its bureaucratic tendencies.

Recognizing the need to bridge the ongoing skills gap, the country is now compelled to adapt and modernize its approach. Consequently, Germany has recently taken steps to simplify the process of employment for individuals outside the European Union. Upcoming legislation aims to facilitate the influx of fresh foreign talent, as the county enhances its tech hubs, to ensure a favourable work-life balance while fostering a more inclusive environment for prospective workers.

Reforming legislation to attract workers

The move to reform the Skilled Immigration Act (which was cleared by the Cabinet in March) has been spurred on by the fact that the country is suffering from a major skills gap.

The Federal Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Hubertus Heil, said that if the country does not take appropriate action, Germany will be short of a whopping 7 million workers by 2035.

Some of the skills the country needs are those in the IT sector, which is not surprising given that tech companies are attracted to Germany. Major industry leaders in the tech space like Apple, Amazon, and Airbnb are keen to set up offices there.

The country also serves as an incubator for various successful startups, including renowned companies like SAP and Zalando.

Nevertheless, historically, Germany has faced challenges in facilitating the immigration of workers from regions outside of Europe.

Heil, recognizing the potential negative impact of the skills shortage on Germany’s economic growth, is committed to addressing this issue. With the imminent retirement of experienced ‘baby boomers’ and the subsequent availability of their positions, he perceives the urgency to act.

To attract a greater number of skilled workers from overseas, such as Gen Z and millennials, he is currently undertaking legislative reforms.

These changes aim to simplify the process of job hunting in Germany and s eliminate the requirement for a German professional qualification.

Introducing “chancenkarte”

As part of the new system, a key component will be the implementation of an “opportunity card” or “chancenkarte.”

This card establishes the eligibility criteria for entry into Germany, employing a points-based system that takes into account factors such as vocational training, educational qualifications, work experience, and age.

If applicants accumulate a sufficient number of points, they will be granted the opportunity to seek employment in Germany. The government will allocate a specific quota of these cards on an annual basis.

Historically, Germany often regarded individuals moving from non-EU countries for work as “Gastarbeiter” or “guest workers.” However, Heil emphasizes the importance of shifting the focus towards creating a sense of welcome and integration within society, rather than treating them as temporary members of the community.

To aid in this endeavour, the government introduced “Make it in Germany,” an online platform several years ago, specifically designed to assist foreign workers. Last year, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs directly appealed to skilled workers through a new YouTube video featured on the portal, emphasizing the country’s need for their valuable contributions.

Key tech hubs set up to attract talent

Germany, with a population of 83 million, boasts a significant size and houses numerous rapidly growing technology hubs. According to a study conducted by Deloitte Munich stands out as the primary hub within the country, offering the highest concentration of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) jobs and specialized expertise in the ICT (Information and Communications Technology) sector.

Berlin secured the second position, while Hamburg also emerged as a noteworthy location. Darmstadt, a city near Frankfurt not popularly known, is renowned as the “city of science,” and emerged as a top destination for tech roles.

Leading tech giants have been increasingly establishing their presence in Germany, with a multitude of startups coming up alongside them. In Berlin, notable companies such as Zalando, Google, and Facebook have set up operations.

Munich hosts Apple’s European Silicon Design Center and offices of Amazon Web Services, while Hamburg is home to Dropbox, Microsoft, and Airbnb.

The appeal of Germany to these companies stems from various factors, including its robust welfare system, low crime rate, competitive wages, excellent childcare facilities, and strong healthcare service.

Furthermore, Germany’s geographical proximity to other European countries facilitates easy travel and access to the larger European Union.

In all, Germany’s combination of the upcoming legislation promoting foreign workers, thriving tech hubs, and attractive employment opportunities, makes it an appealing destination for tech talent not just from Nigeria but also from other African countries.