The 2025 edition and the 10th anniversary of the agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria exhibition and conference officially kicked off at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event, attended by dignitaries, leading diplomats from Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands, as well as senior officials from the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Lagos State Government, all agreed on the urgent need to address food insecurity and rising poverty levels in Nigeria.

Reports indicate that over 30 million Nigerians are currently experiencing food insecurity.

They acknowledged that Nigeria faces significant challenges related to food security and its agricultural framework. Reports indicate that the country produces approximately 65 million tons of food each year, but 40 per cent of this is lost due to inadequate cold storage infrastructure. This loss amounts to an economic impact of approximately N3.5 trillion, equivalent to roughly $8 billion. This represents a substantial market opportunity for companies or governments looking to invest in Nigeria’s food system and potentially make significant profits.

With this, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, said it is time to encourage foreign investors and key stakeholders to invest in the cold chain sector, which can be highly profitable and reap the economic benefits that abound with the public and private sectors working together to uplift the cold chain industries to international standards.

In his keynote address, the Honourable Minister for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who was ably represented by Mrs. Omolara Abimbola-Oguntuyi, explained that the world faces unprecedented challenges—climate change, economic uncertainties, and health crises—that threaten the foundations of global food systems.

Kyari said that the federal government has embarked on an ambitious and inclusive path toward food security. However, achieving this goal requires a multifaceted approach that addresses not only the availability of food but also its accessibility and nutritional quality.

The Minister affirmed that Nigeria’s strategy involves enhancing agricultural productivity through sustainable practices, improving market access for farmers, and implementing policies that support equitable resource distribution.

Also speaking, the Consul-General of Germany in Nigeria, Mr. Weert Borner, explained the challenges and difficulties Nigeria is currently facing regarding security issues, high costs, low productivity, various pests, poor logistics, and climate change.

The German envoy stated that the German government is ready to support agrofood in Nigeria to boost food security for the Nigerian population. He emphasised that Nigeria is one of six Sub-Saharan countries that have been on the list for intensified cooperation in agriculture for years already. “Germany- both government and private sector- is cooperating with Nigeria on political, scientific and economic agricultural issues“.

In his remarks, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, stated that with Nigeria projected to become Africa’s largest consumer market by 2050 and the largest human population, the projected data make the agrofood and plastprintpack Nigeria event vital for shaping Africa’s future, and the future of Nigeria, particularly that of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu attested that Lagos remains a hub for agribusiness, food processing, and manufacturing because of its strategic location, vibrant consumer market, and expanding industrial base.

Earlier in his welcome address at the opening ceremony, Paul Marz, Managing Director of fairtrade Messe – organisers – noted that the 2025 edition marks a significant milestone as fairtrade Messe GmbH celebrates the 10th anniversary of this pivotal industry gathering.

According to him, this event has become a cornerstone for innovation, collaboration, and growth within Nigeria’s agrofood and plastprintpack sectors over the past decade. He said the exhibitors came from Austria, Bulgaria, China, Poland, Germany, France, India, Italy, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkiye, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

The Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Michel Deelen, pointed out that the Netherlands has made significant inroads in Nigeria’s agrofood sector and has remained Nigeria’s best trade partner for decades. He discussed the opportunities the Netherlands offers Nigeria to enhance its agricultural sector.

Other speakers who spoke at the event included Mr. Alexander Isong, President of the Organisation for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA); Otunba Francis Meshioye; and Michal Cygan, Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Poland.

About agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria

agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria is the premier international trade fair for Nigeria’s food, agro-allied, beverage, plastics, printing and packaging industries. The event features exhibitions, conferences, and networking opportunities, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore trends, technologies, and solutions shaping the future of these sectors.

