General Managing Director of Mojec International Holdings, Chantelle Abdul, has called on young Nigerians to challenge their mindsets and think positively about the problems they encounter every day as it is one of the only ways they can take advantage of the untapped potential and wealth creation opportunities in the country and Africa.

She said this during a thought-provoking panel session with renowned businesswoman, Apostle Folorunsho Alakija, at the Business Acceleration Course (BAC) growth seminar organized by Harvesters International Christian Centre on Friday, June 16.

Abdul said it is common for many people to voice their grievances about the economic and infrastructural gaps in the country instead of looking at the issues from a different perspective.

“What is hidden in every problem is your prosperity, wealth creation and an opportunity waiting to be taken,” Chantelle Abdul said during the session.

According to Abdul, the mass emigration of Africans trooping out for better opportunities abroad is in contrast to the number of Asians, particularly Chinese, coming into the African continent.

She urged young Nigerians and aspiring entrepreneurs to embrace the challenges within the continent adding that doing so will also lead to wealth creation for those willing to seize the abundant opportunities.