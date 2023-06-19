Bernard Longe is a renowned business leader in Africa, with a distinguished career spanning various industries and leaving a lasting impact on the African economy.

Longe’s transformative leadership at First Bank of Nigeria Plc. led to unprecedented growth and innovation in the banking sector, including the introduction of the first International Money Transfer System in Nigeria.

As the MD/CEO of CDK Integrated Industries, Longe has driven the company to new heights, earning recognition and awards for its commitment to quality and innovation in the production of world-class porcelain tiles.

Bernard Longe’s name resonates throughout corporate boardrooms across Africa, earning him a reputation as a highly esteemed business leader.

A first-tier business leader, Longe has built his career and reputation across different tiers and business streams from banking, finance, FMCG, and hospitality, to innovation and invention. Each endeavor in his illustrious career has had a profound impact on the African economy.

Bernard Longe embarked on his professional journey with First Bank of Nigeria Plc. in 1969. Little did the world know that this young man would go on to become a beacon of inspiration, revolutionizing the banking landscape and leaving an enduring legacy. From the very beginning, Mr. Longe displayed an exceptional aptitude for finance and a passion for transformative leadership.

Throughout his tenure at First Bank, Mr. Longe ascended the ranks, continually expanding his knowledge and expertise. In July 2000, he achieved a great feat, assuming the role of Managing Director and CEO of First Bank. Under his visionary guidance, the bank experienced unprecedented growth and innovation.

There, Longe, who’s a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, spearheaded a range of groundbreaking initiatives which transformed the country’s financial sector, including the introduction and implementation of the first International Money Transfer System in Nigeria.

Longe’s unwavering commitment to progress and development led him to craft and oversee the implementation of the novel Enterprise Transformation Project named “Century II.” This ambitious initiative was a testament to his ability to envision the future of banking and blaze the trail for transformative change.

By honing in on the gains of this initiative, Longe continued to steer First Bank toward new frontiers with the aptly titled project, “Century II: The New Frontier.”

Mr. Longe’s exceptional contributions did not go unnoticed. In 2001, he was awarded an Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON, from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

However, Longe’s achievements extend far beyond the realm of banking. He also made significant contributions as the Chief Operating Officer of the Dangote Group of Companies and as the Group Managing Director and CEO of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp).

In November 2017, Mr. Longe joined CDK Integrated Industries as the MD/CEO, heralding a new era of growth and prosperity for the company. Under his visionary leadership, CDK has witnessed a meteoric rise in reputation and recognition.

The profound impact of Mr. Longe’s leadership is evident in the numerous accolades and honours CDK has received under his stewardship. The company’s commitment to quality and innovation earned it the esteemed Porcelain Tiles Manufacturer of the Year award at the 16th Africa International Housing Show (AIHS). Longe was also honoured with the Leadership Award for Product Quality and Innovation due to his immense contribution to the tile industry through CDK.

Over the past several years, the company has transitioned from a proudly Nigerian enterprise to an internationally renowned brand celebrated for its production of world-class porcelain tiles.

Beyond his professional achievements, Bernard Longe is a man of integrity, known for his humility and unwavering dedication to his family, particularly his beloved wife, Hawa, and their children.

As he celebrates this occasion of his 72nd birthday, we extend our deepest gratitude for his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to excellence that has inspired generations of entrepreneurs and innovators around the world.

We celebrate a man whose vision, tenacity, and passion have propelled top corporate, financial, FMCG, and manufacturing industries, and more recently, CDK Integrated Industries in Nigeria to unprecedented success.

We wish him more success and greatness in his new age and look forward to celebrating many more milestones and achievements in the years to come.