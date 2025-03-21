The 10th edition of agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria is set to welcome top diplomats and trade representatives, reinforcing its position as a credible platform for fostering international partnerships in Nigeria’s agrofood, plastics, printing, and packaging sectors.

High-profile attendees include Michal Cygan, Ambassador Designate at the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Abuja, Ambassador V. Bryl of the Republic of Belarus, Weert Börner, Consul General of the Federal Republic Germany; Michel Deelen, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; and Sebo Lenyai, Consul General of South Africa.

The participation of this line-up of prominent dignitaries reflects the shared commitment to deepening trade and investment ties while exploring and harnessing new opportunities for industrial collaboration and growth.

These diplomats, representing key global trade and investment partners, will discuss bilateral trade, cross-border cooperation, industry policies, and new investment opportunities within Nigeria’s agrofood and allied sectors.

For three days, between March 25 to 27, 2025, at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, Nigeria, agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria will serve as a high-impact meeting ground for global and local players. With 12 participating countries, including China, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, and Türkiye the exhibitions and conference will bring together industry leaders, businesses across agrofood, plastics, printing, packaging, manufacturing, and supply chains, as well as policymakers and investors, to discuss challenges, trends, and innovations shaping the industry.

Paul Maerz, Managing Director of fairtrade Messe, noted the significance of this diplomatic participation, “agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria has evolved into an essential platform for local and international industry stakeholders, fostering partnerships that drive economic growth. The presence of these respected diplomats highlights Nigeria’s role as a strategic trade and investment hub in Africa.”

Beyond showcasing products, advanced technologies, and market-specific solutions, the event will also spotlight Nigeria’s evolving industrial landscape, strengthened by the participation of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) as an institutional partner, among others. This strategic partnership provides an opportunity to delve into Nigeria’s robust and dynamic manufacturing potential and create opportunities for collaborations between global investors and local businesses.

About agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria

agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria is the premier international trade fair for Nigeria’s food, agro-allied, beverage, plastics, printing and packaging industries. The event features exhibitions, conferences, and networking opportunities, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore trends, technologies, and solutions shaping the future of these sectors.

