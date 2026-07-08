ONGA Dandano: Bringing the authentic taste of arewa to northern kitchens

The recently launched ONGA Dandano seasoning cube is rapidly gaining momentum across Northern Nigeria following its successful launch in Yola and Kano.For generations, Northern Nigeria cooking has been defined by a careful combination of ingredients, herbs and spices. From Miyan Kuka and Miyan Taushe to Masa and Gurasa, achieving that familiar, satisfying taste often requires combining multiple […]

The recently launched ONGA Dandano seasoning cube is rapidly gaining momentum across Northern Nigeria following its successful launch in Yola and Kano.

For generations, Northern Nigeria cooking has been defined by a careful combination of ingredients, herbs and spices.

From Miyan Kuka and Miyan Taushe to Masa and Gurasa, achieving that familiar, satisfying taste often requires combining multiple seasonings, with each ingredient contributing its own unique flavour.

For many families, this process is deeply rooted in tradition and has been passed down through generations.

Today, however, changing lifestyles are driving demand for greater convenience in the kitchen. Home cooks increasingly seek ways to recreate the authentic flavours they love while spending less time preparing meals.

Developed specifically for Northern kitchens, ONGA Ɗanɗano combines fermented soya with carefully selected blend of herbs and spices to deliver the rich, savoury taste commonly associated with Arewa cuisine. Its purpose is simple: to help mums/wives achieve the flavour they know and love with ONGA Dandano.

Crafted for the Arewa Taste Profile

According to Promasidor Nigeria, ONGA Ɗanɗano was developed following extensive insights into the cooking habits and flavour preferences of consumers across Northern Nigeria.

Unlike conventional seasoning cubes created for broad appeal, ONGA Ɗanɗano was intentionally formulated with Northern dishes and culinary traditions in mind. The result is a distinctive seasoning cube that delivers the deep, savoury flavour profile enjoyed in many Northern homes.

Making Every day Cooking Easier

One of ONGA Dandano’s key advantages is its ability to simplify meal preparation. Many homemakers and food vendors traditionally combine several ingredients and seasonings to achieve their desired taste. By bringing multiple flavour elements together in a single cube, ONGA Ɗanɗano helps reduce preparation time while still delivering the familiar taste families expect.

Speaking on the product, Culinary Category Manager, Omotayo Olaobaju, described ONGA Ɗanɗano as a versatile kitchen essential inspired by Northern culinary traditions and designed for use across a range of recipes and occasions.

She noted that the cube provides a superior taste experience while making cooking easier for the modern Arewa woman.

Positive Reception in Kano and Yola

The seasoning cube was recently unveiled through launch events in Kano and Yola, bringing together distributors, market leaders, retailers, chefs and food enthusiasts.

Attendees had the opportunity to sample dishes prepared with ONGA Ɗanɗano and participate in culinary demonstrations that showcased the product’s versatility across different meal types.

Feedback from consumers and trade partners reflected strong interest in a seasoning cube developed specifically for Northern tastes and cooking preferences. The launch activities also provided a platform for participants to learn more about the product and how it can simplify cooking without compromising on flavour.

ONGA Ɗanɗano: The New Taste of Home

The introduction of ONGA Ɗanɗano is part of ONGA’s broader Taste of Home platform, which celebrates the role food plays in bringing families, cultures and communities together.

Now available in convenient 50-cube and 100-cube packs, ONGA Dandano is being distributed across retail outlets throughout Northern Nigeria to meet growing demand.

As more households discover the product, ONGA is confident that a seasoning cube built around familiar Northern flavours will continue to earn a place in kitchens across the region. For many families, its appeal is simple; the taste they know and love, now conveniently delivered in one cube.