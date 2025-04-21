Germany has officially abolished the 3-year fast-track citizenship route for well-integrated immigrants.

The decision affects a pathway that allowed immigrants who were deeply integrated into German society to apply for citizenship after just three years.

The move was confirmed as part of the coalition agreement between the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

The policy, introduced by the previous SPD-Green-FDP government, Germany’s former ruling coalition made up of SPD, the Green Party, and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) will no longer be available under the new coalition.

A controversial policy now repealed

The 3-year route was targeted at immigrants with C1-level German language proficiency and a strong record of contributing to German society, either through academic achievement, volunteering, or professional success. It was widely seen as a reward for outstanding integration efforts.

However, it faced significant criticism from conservative lawmakers who believed the process was too lenient. Members of the CDU and CSU labelled the policy as “turbo naturalisation”, saying that three years was too short to fully evaluate a person’s integration into German life.

Now, the new CDU/CSU-SPD government has dropped the policy completely.

Five-year path remains the standard

While the fast-track option is gone, the five-year citizenship route introduced in 2024 remains intact. This naturalisation path is now the standard and is considered a modernised, yet balanced, approach to citizenship in Germany.

To qualify, applicants must:

Have lived in Germany for five consecutive years

Demonstrate B1-level German language proficiency

Show they are socially integrated through employment, education, or active community participation

This pathway had replaced the former eight-year rule, making citizenship more accessible while maintaining basic integration benchmarks.

Dual citizenship is not affected

One of the landmark changes from 2024 , the legalisation of dual citizenship for non-EU nationals will not be reversed. This was confirmed in the new coalition deal.

Before 2024, Germany generally did not allow immigrants from outside the European Union to retain their original citizenship upon naturalisation. That restriction has now been lifted.

The Turkish diaspora, among others, has long advocated for this change, and the new government’s commitment to retaining dual citizenship is seen as a win.

No revocation of citizenship for dual nationals

The coalition also agreed not to pursue policies that would revoke German citizenship from dual nationals, even in cases involving extremism or anti-democratic activity.

The CDU/CSU had earlier proposed stripping citizenship from dual nationals who support terrorism, antisemitism, or anti-democratic ideologies, but the SPD opposed this.

Instead, the coalition said it will consider “stricter deportation measures” for non-citizens involved in such acts, without affecting those who have already become citizens.