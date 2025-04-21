The Federal Government has announced the full closure of the Ijora Bridge in Lagos starting April 27, 2025, to replace worn-out bearings beneath the bridge deck—a critical repair to prevent further structural damage.

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, disclosed this during an inspection on Monday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She explained that the bearings—spring-like components that support and absorb the bridge’s weight and movement—have severely deteriorated, resulting in noticeable vibrations.

The Ijora Bridge, linking Ijora Causeway to Apapa’s busy ports, is a key transport route. While not at risk of collapse, Kesha said it requires urgent repairs. About 50 bearings will be replaced across three sections in the final phase of a multi-year rehabilitation, the first major repair since the bridge was built.

“The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, made this known during an inspection of the bridge on Monday. She said that the bridge connecting Ijora Causeway to Apapa needed comprehensive repairs, especially replacement of defective bearings beneath the deck,” the NAN report read in part.

The report further quoted Kesha: “This bridge has been awarded for some time now in different phases. We are now at the final phase, which involves lifting the entire bridge deck to change the faulty bearings beneath.

“A lot of the bearings are defective, and approximately 50 of them will be replaced across three sections.”

Kesha acknowledged the inconvenience of the closure but emphasized that the repairs are crucial for public safety and the bridge’s integrity. She assured road users that measures are in place to minimize traffic disruptions.

More insights

To manage expected traffic disruptions, the Federal Ministry of Works has mapped out diversion routes for both light and heavy-duty vehicles.

Light vehicles approaching from Ijora will be redirected through the Seven Up Roundabout to reach Apapa, while heavy trucks will be rerouted via Costain through Iganmu.

While the initial phase—which involves lifting the bridge deck to replace the worn-out bearings—requires a full closure for safety, subsequent repair stages like asphalt replacement may be carried out in phases, potentially on Sundays, to ease weekday congestion.

This marks the first major structural repair on the Ijora Bridge since its construction decades ago. Kesha emphasized that, under the directive of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, the ministry remains committed to wide public sensitization and timely delivery of the project.