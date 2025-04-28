Singapore is introducing major changes to its Work Permit system from July 2025.

Foreign workers will enjoy indefinite employment, higher age limits, and updated S Pass salary and levy rates.

Work Permit holders will no longer face a cap on the length of their employment.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced the change as part of efforts to strengthen the workforce by retaining valuable and experienced foreign talent, particularly in key sectors like construction, shipyards, and manufacturing.

Under the new rules, Work Permit holders can stay and work in Singapore indefinitely, with no restriction on employment duration.

The change will apply across all nationalities and sectors.

The MOM said the move is aimed at helping companies retain skilled and experienced workers for longer periods, reducing turnover and promoting workforce stability.

Previously, Work Permit holders were subject to time limits, often leading to frequent workforce turnover. Removing these restrictions is expected to encourage businesses to invest more in long-term workforce development.

Singapore raises age limits for work permit holders

In a significant move, the maximum age limit for Work Permit holders will be increased to 63 years, up from the current 60.

Additionally, the application age limit will rise to 61 years, a notable jump from the previous 50 years for non-Malaysians and 58 years for Malaysians.

These changes are expected to inject new vitality into crucial sectors such as construction, shipyards, and manufacturing, where experienced foreign workers are essential.

By extending the working age, local contractors will be better able to retain seasoned talent, ensuring knowledge transfer and boosting overall workforce competency.

Key changes for work permit holders:

New maximum working age: 63 years (up from 60)

New application age limit: 61 years (previously 50 for non-Malaysians, 58 for Malaysians)

The policy shift allows older, experienced foreign workers to continue contributing to Singapore’s economy, helping industries tackle manpower shortages and training challenges.

Updates for S pass holders

Alongside the Work Permit reforms, the Ministry of Manpower has also announced updates for S Pass holders. Effective September 1, 2025, the minimum qualifying salary for an S Pass will be raised to SGD 3,300. At the same time, the basic or Tier 1 S Pass levy will increase from SGD 550 to SGD 650.

Key changes for S pass holders: