The Federal Government has announced plans to commence payment of the outstanding five months’ N35,000 wage award arrears to workers immediately after the April 2025 salaries, with monthly instalments continuing until the arrears are cleared.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by Mr. Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mokwa explained that while the Federal Government had earlier disbursed five months’ worth of the wage award in instalments, an additional five months remained unpaid. He noted that the outstanding arrears would now be settled in equal monthly instalments of N35,000.

According to him, the first instalment of the arrears will be paid immediately after the disbursement of April 2025 salaries, with subsequent payments continuing monthly until the full amount is cleared.

“The Federal Government is to pay the outstanding five months’ N35,000 wage award arrears to worker.

“The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) made this known in a statement issued by Mr Bawa Mokwa, the Director of Press and Public Relations,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “He said that the outstanding arrears would be paid in installments of N35,000 per month for five months. He said the first installment of the outstanding wage award arrears would be paid after the April 2025 salary”

The wage award forms part of the Federal Government’s efforts to cushion the impact of economic reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and other fiscal adjustments.

Mokwa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fully implementing all agreements on staff remuneration and welfare, describing such measures as critical to improving productivity and efficiency in the public service.

What you should know

In 2023, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) proposed a wage award to the Federal Government to help cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal, with a focus on supporting low-grade federal workers.

In response, the Federal Government introduced a N35,000 wage award in September 2023 as a temporary relief measure for workers on lower salary scales, amid economic pressures from subsidy removal and currency reforms.

While partial payments were made between late 2023 and early 2024, delays in subsequent months sparked concerns among labour unions.

In 2024, following further negotiations with labour unions, the Federal Government approved an increase in the national minimum wage to N70,000, as part of broader efforts to address rising living costs.

The recent announcement of the imminent resumption of outstanding wage award payments is expected to fulfil the Federal Government’s earlier promises.