BASL says it haMM2s been certified but have not been allowed to take off.

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd (BASL) said the reason it is yet to commence operations from Murtala Muhammad Airport Two (MMA2) is down to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yet to grant regulatory approval.

They added that the MMA2 terminal was built to provide services for both regional and domestic passengers but it is presently underutilised.

This was disclosed Chairman of BASL, Dr Wale Babalakin in Lagos on Friday, after inaugurating ‘The Art Experience’ (Art Gallery) in MMA2, celebrating 16 years anniversary.

Operations Delay

Babalakin, stated that despite the terminal being granted approval by FG, there were still operational delays in starting regional operations from the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), he added:

‘‘I am alarmed that we have not commenced regional operations because we went through the entire process, we were certified but we have not been allowed to take off.

“I am shocked because the MMA2 terminal was built to provide services for both regional and domestic passengers, but it is presently underutilised.

“We had already spent several billions of naira to acquire the state-of-the-art facilities in preparation for regional flight operations, but the inconsistency in government policy despite the approval, had prevented it from using the facilities.”

Building experience

They added the MMA2 terminal remains the best in Nigeria, citing that the best architects were engaged to design the terminal that last.

“From when passengers come off the escalator, it is a seamless process till they board the plane.”

“We didn’t just start building, we sat down with the best of architects in the world to design a terminal that will have a flow, it is the flow that has made it easy for people to operate here.

“You can see the link between the car park and the terminal, so you are not going through a disjointed journey because you want to travel.

“We think that it is backward to have passengers walking on the terminals because it is dangerous, it only takes one accident, and the county will be embarrassed.”

What you should know

In May 2007, BASL completed and opened the MMA2 facility under the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The Ministerial Committee on Airport Security in 2016 certified the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two, fit for the commencement of regional operations.