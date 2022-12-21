Today’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a gain of N32 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regained their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.11% to close at 49,475.43 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as UPL led 21 gainers, with 11 losers topped by JAPAULGOLD at the end of today’s session.

As of the close of the market on Wednesday, the stock market value stood at N26.9 trillion. Year to date, the stock market has advanced by 6,758.99 basis points or 15.8%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,475.43 points

Previous ASI: 49.416.18 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.11%

% Y-t-D: 15.8%

Market Cap: N26.947 trillion

Volume: 411.1 million

Value: N6.35 billion

Deals: 2,992

NGX Top ASI gainers

UPL up + 9.83% to close at N1.90

THOMASWY up + 9.68% to close at N0.68

AFRIPRUD up + 9.35% to close at N5.85

CHAMPION up + 4.88% to close at N4.30

CHAMS up + 4.76% to close at N0.22

NGX Top ASI losers

JAPAULGOLD down – 3.70% to close at N0.26

MBENEFIT down – 3.45% to close at N 0.28

FTNCOCOA down – 3.33% to close at N0.29

WEMABANK down – 2.73% to close at N 3.21

WAPIC down – 2.44% to close at N0.40

Top 3 by Volume

UPDCREIT – 245,330,677

FBNH – 55,926,099

GEREGU– 25,042,501

Top 3 by Value

GEREGU – N2,629,391,207

MTNN – N784,137,507

UPDCREIT – N760,474,019