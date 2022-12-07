The Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has attributed his source of wealth to the real estate he inherited and subsequently turned around.

This was made known by Tinubu during an interview with BBC Africa, which was monitored by Nairametrics, after his appearance at the Chatham House in London.

Tinubu, who insisted that those who are critical of his source of wealth are envious of his achievements, said that he has not taken any government appointment or government contract since he left office.

Tinubu admits to his wealth

Tinubu said that he would not deny his wealth, adding that he was the most investigated and accused government in opposition in 8 years.

When asked if Nigerians had the right to know the source of wealth of their next president, Tinubu said, “Are they enemies of wealth? If they are not enemies of wealth, investments do yield.

“I have an example of Warren Buffet. One of the richest in America and in the world. He started from stock buying and brokerages.

“I inherited great real estates. I turned the values around. I’m not denying my wealth. I’ve not been… I was the most investigated, the most accused governor in opposition up to, you know, for eight years and up to 2007.

“And since I left the office, I’m still there, I’ve not taken any government appointment, no government contract.”

Dismisses allegation on getting a share of Lagos revenue

Tinubu, who was the governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007, said that his accusers have no proof that he gets a share of the revenue from Lagos state.

On allegations that he was getting a share of the revenues Lagos was getting, he said, “Hey, excuse me, share, what? Have they proven it? The World Bank, (and) the International Monetary Fund have investigated the records in Lagos State. What’s wrong with them? It’s envy, envy, envy.”

When asked if he would vote for any of the 2 major candidates if he was not contesting, Tinubu said he won’t vote for any of his counterparts if he weren’t contesting the 2023 general elections.

He specifically said he won’t vote for Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), if he was not on the ballot.

He said, “None because they are not as competent as any other person out there. They have no track record, none of them is qualified except me.”