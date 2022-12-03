The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week as the All-Share Index appreciated by 1.26% in the week ended 2nd November 2022. This is following the 6.88% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 1.26% from 47,554.34 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 48,154.65 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N26.229 t trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 1.04% and a year-to-date gain of 12.73%.

Equity market performance

A total of 839.978 million shares valued at N12.418 billion were traded during the week across 16,183 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 711.618 million units of shares valued at N15.338 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 16,662 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 616.627 million shares valued at N4.305 billion traded in 7,609 deals; thereby contributing 73.41% and 34.67% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with h 78.470 million shares worth N260.581 million in 575 deals, while the ICT Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 46.619 million shares worth N5.717 billion in 1,222 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely Regency assurance, FBNH and FCMB accounted for 256.521 million shares worth N1.237 billion in 1,042 deals, contributing 30.54% and 9.96% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 14 indexes finished higher, while 3 indexes depreciated except for NGX ASeM and Sovereign Bond Indexes which remained unchanged.

Top Gainers

THOMAS WYATT up + 22.22% to close at N0.44

P Z up + 14.74% to close at N10.90

NPF MICROFINANCE up + 14.00% to close at N1.71

WEMA BANK up + 11.73% to close at N 3.43

U A C N up + 10.53% to close at N10.50

Top Losers

BETA GLASS down – 9.90% to close at N 39.60

S C O A Nig down – 9.40% to close at N1.06

RED STAR EXPRESS down – 9.25% to close at N2.06

NIGERIAN BREW down – 8.07% to close at N45.00

HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL down – 7.46% to close at N2.11

Summary

Thirty-seven (37) equities appreciated during the week, lower than forty-nine (49) equities in the previous week.

On the other hand, twenty-five (25) equities depreciated, higher than nineteen (19) in the previous week.

Ninety-five (95) equities remained unchanged, higher than eighty-nine (89) equities recorded in the previous week.