The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 1.88% to close at 53,018.97 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N554 billion to close at N28,882 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 2.75%. The stock market has advanced by 1,423.31 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as WAPIC led 11 gainers, and 14 losers topped by AIRTELAFRI at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 53,018.97 points

Previous ASI: 54,035.39 points

Percentage Day Change: 1.88%

Y-T-D: 2.75%

Market Cap: N28,882 trillion

Volume: 197.3 million

Value: N2.67 billion

Deals: 3,506

NGX Top ASI gainers

WAPIC up + 7.50% to close at N0.43

MBENEFIT up + 6.25% to close at N0.34

CWG up + 5.26% to close at N1.00

ETERNA up + 4.46% to close at N5.85

CUTIX up + 3.60% to close at N2.30

NGX Top ASI losers

AIRTELAFRI down – 10.00% to close at N1331.10

IKEJAHOTEL down – 9.85% to close at N1.19

MULTIVERSE down –59% to close at N2.64

ROYALEX down – 9.33% to close at N0.68

FLOURMILL down – 4.84% to close at N29.50

Top 3 by Volume

UBA –64,202,706

TRANSCORP–32,020,905

ZENITHBANK-15,857,962

Top 3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI– N536,798,021

UBA-N536,659,895

ZENITHBANK– N402,642,195