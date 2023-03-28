The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 1.16% to close at 53,124.63 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N341 billion to close at N28,940 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 2.96%. The stock market has advanced by 1,528.97 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed negative as PZ led 16 gainers, and 9 losers topped by CHAMS at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 53,124.63 points
- Previous ASI: 53,750.77 points
- Percentage Day Change: 1.16%
- Y-T-D: 2.96%
- Market Cap: N28,940 trillion
- Volume: 202.8 million
- Value: N2.05 billion
- Deals: 3,071
NGX Top ASI gainers
- PZ up + 9.62% to close at N11.40
- INTENEGINS up + 9.24% to close at N1.30
- MULTIVERSE up + 8.72% to close at N3.24
- FTNCOCOA up + 7.69% to close at N0.28
- REGALINS up + 6.90% to close at N0.31
NGX Top ASI losers
- CHAMS down – 8.00% to close at N0.23
- UACN down – 5.76% to close at N9.00
- DANGCEM down –17% to close at N276.00
- FIDSON down – 2.95% to close at N9.55
- PRESTIGE down – 2.44% to close at N0.40
Top 3 by Volume
- TRANSCORP – 61,493,026
- FIDELITYBK– 26,956,648
- CUSTODIAN –19,969,390
Top 3 by Value
- GTCO – N291,138,307
- ZENITHBANK-N255,626,913
- MTNN– N186,409,404
Leave a Reply