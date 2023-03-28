The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 1.16% to close at 53,124.63 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N341 billion to close at N28,940 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 2.96%. The stock market has advanced by 1,528.97 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as PZ led 16 gainers, and 9 losers topped by CHAMS at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 53,124.63 points

Previous ASI: 53,750.77 points

Percentage Day Change: 1.16%

Y-T-D: 2.96%

Market Cap: N28,940 trillion

Volume: 202.8 million

Value: N2.05 billion

Deals: 3,071

NGX Top ASI gainers

PZ up + 9.62% to close at N11.40

INTENEGINS up + 9.24% to close at N1.30

MULTIVERSE up + 8.72% to close at N3.24

FTNCOCOA up + 7.69% to close at N0.28

REGALINS up + 6.90% to close at N0.31

NGX Top ASI losers

CHAMS down – 8.00% to close at N0.23

UACN down – 5.76% to close at N9.00

DANGCEM down –17% to close at N276.00

FIDSON down – 2.95% to close at N9.55

PRESTIGE down – 2.44% to close at N0.40

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 61,493,026

FIDELITYBK– 26,956,648

CUSTODIAN –19,969,390

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N291,138,307

ZENITHBANK-N255,626,913

MTNN– N186,409,404