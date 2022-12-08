Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the day with a loss of N32 billion in market capitalization, as bears regain their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) decreased by 0.12% to close at 48,365.14 points. In the same vein, market capitalization depreciated by N33 billion.

As of market close on Thursday, December 8, the stock market value stood at N26.3 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 5648.7 basis points or 13.22%.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as CHAMS led 15 gainers, with 10 losers topped by CAPHOTEL at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 48,365.14 points

Previous ASI: 48,426.49 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.12%

% Y-t-D: 13.22%

Market Cap: N 26.343trillion

Volume: 146.157 million

Value: N2.98 billion

Deals: 3,391

NGX Top ASI gainers

CHAMS up +9.09% to close at N0.24

RTBRISCOE up +7.69% to close at N 0.28

PZ up + 5.50% to close at N11.50

LIVESTOCK up +4.50% to close at N1.16

ETI up +2.86% to close at N10.80

NGX Top ASI losers

CAPHOTEL down – 9.80% to close at N2.76

HONYFLOUR down – 9.09% to close at N2.20

WAPIC down – 8.11% to close at N0.34

ABCTRANS down – 7.41% to close at N0.25

CADBURY down – 4.46% to close at N10.70

Top 3 by Volume

ETI – 26,356,801

FBNH – 25,797,316

TRANSCORP – 12,887,399

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – N1,190,295,939

GUINNESS – N350,374,865

ETI- N281,873,014

