Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed today with a gain of N63 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regain their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.24% to close at 48.270.23 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N63 billion.

As of the close of the market on Monday, the stock market value stood at N26.2 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 5553.79 basis points or 13%.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as GUINNESS led 19 gainers, with 16 losers topped by GEREGU at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 48.270.23 points

Previous ASI: 48.154.65 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.24%

% Y-t-D: 13%

Market Cap: N 26,291trillion

Volume: 645.02 million

Value: N4.19billion

Deals: 3,486

NGX Top ASI gainers

GUINNESS up +10.00% to close at N69.30

ETERNA up +8.78% to close at N6.44

ROYALEX up + 8.33% to close at N0.78

LINKASSURE up +7.50% to close at N0.43

PRESCO up +6.64% to close at N120.50

NGX Top ASI losers

GEREGU down – 9.85% to close at N110.70

SCOA down – 9.43% to close at N0.96

THOMASWY down – 9.09% to close at N0.40

RTBRISCOE down – 7.41% to close at N0.25

LASACO down – 4.49% to close at N0.85

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH – 83,791,609

ENITHBANK – 11,505,328

TRANSCORP – 10,461,174

Top 3 by Value

FBNH- N921,725,320

ZENITHBANK – N258,541,944

GEREGU- N256,576,002