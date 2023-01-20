The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.06% to close at 52,594.68 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N18 billion to close at N28.646 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 1.93%. The stock market has advanced by 999.02 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as ABBEYBDS led 15 gainers, and 13 losers topped by LINKASSURE at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,594.68 points

Previous ASI: 52,626.42points

Percentage Day Change: 0.06%

Y-T-D: 1.93%

Market Cap: N28,646trillion

Volume: 443.7 million

Value: N1.68 billion

Deals: 3,100

NGX Top ASI gainers

ABBEYBDS up + 9.80% to close at N1.68

PRESTIGE up + 9.52% to close at N0.46

INTENEGINS up + 8.89% to close at N0.49

CORNERST up + 7.14% to close at N0.60

UNITYBNK up + 3.57% to close at N0.58

NGX Top ASI losers

LINKASSURE down – 9.62% to close at N0.47

CHIPLC down – 7.35% to close at N0.63

MBENEFIT down – 3.23% to close at N0.30

DANGSUGAR down – 2.58% to close at N17.00

JAIZBANK down – 2.22% to close at N0.88

Top 3 by Volume

VERITASKAP– 347,052,571

ACCESSCORP – 11,346,864

ZENITHBANK– 6,975,413

Top 3 by Value

NESTLE – N487,651,627

ZENITHBANK– N170,899,566

MTNN – N116,917,477