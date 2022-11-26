The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week as the All-Share Index appreciated by 6.88% as of Friday, 25th November 2022.

This is according to the weekly stock market report released by the Nigerian Exchange Group and seen by Nairametrics.

This week’s growth follows the 1.22% growth recorded in the previous week.

The benchmark index ASI appreciated by 6.88% from 44,492 points recorded last week to close the week at 47,554.34 index points. Meanwhile, the market capitalization followed suit to close at N25.902 trillion.

Month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market rose to a positive 8.47% while the year-to-date gain rose to 11.33%.

Equity market performance

A total of 711.618 million shares valued at N15.338 billion were traded during the week across 16,662 deals. This is greater than the 694.376 million units of shares valued at N8.667 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 15,418 deals.

Much like the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded, with 461.230 million shares valued at N3.697 billion traded in 7,653 deals. This contributed 64.81% and 24.10% to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 99.881 million shares worth N139.213 million in 582 deals, while the ICT Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 37.953 million shares worth N7.577 billion in 1,050 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume, namely TRANSCORP, AIICO and ZENITHBANK, accounted for 194.600 million shares worth N1.191 billion in 1,974 deals and contributed 27.35% and 7.76% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 15 indexes finished higher, while two indexes appreciated except for NGX ASeM and Growth Indexes, which remained unchanged.

TOP GAINERS

NB up + 18.67% to close at N48.95

SOVRENINS up + 16.67% to close at N0.28

PRESTIGE up + 16.22% to close at N0.43

CORNERST up + 15.91% to close at N0.51

AIRTELAFRICA up + 14.17to close at N1,450.00

TOP LOSERS

NESTLE down – 20.67% to close at N251.10

CAPHOTEL down – 10.00% to close at N0.34

S C O A down – 9.30% to close at N0.12

CWG down – 9.09% to close at N0.08

ROYALEX down – 8.97% to close at N0.07

Summary

Forty-nine (49) equities appreciated during the week, higher than thirty-one (31) equities in the previous week. Nineteen (19) equities depreciated lower than thirty-three (33) in the previous week, while eighty-nine (89) equities remained unchanged, lower than ninety-three (93) equities recorded in the previous week.